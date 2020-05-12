Charles Hurt praises 'slave to the law' Barr for 'exposing people like Jim Clapper and Jim Comey'

Washington Times opinion editor and Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday that recently released notes written by former FBI counterintelligence chief William Priestap prove that James Comey's FBI sought to "entrap" Michael Flynn for political gain.

"They are not after upholding rule of law, they are after punishing political opponents," Hurt told host Tucker Carlson. "And that’s exactly what they did. That’s exactly what they did when they unmasked Flynn’s identity and leaked it to the press."

The FBI documents, which were made public late last month, included a note from Priestap asking whether the goal of interviewing Flynn in January 2017 about his conversations with then-Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak was "[t]ruth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?"

JUDGE'S ORDER DELAYS QUICK RESOLUTION TO FLYNN CASE

Hurt praised Attorney General William Barr as a "slave to the law" who was being objective in "exposing people like [former Director of National Intelligence] Jim Clapper and Jim Comey for their conspiracy to entrap somebody; a political enemy in order to punish him in an election.

"The fact he is exposing [them] is a massive step in the right direction," Hurt added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"[Unmasking Flynn] was illegal and it was a massive injustice ... and General Flynn is a fine man," said Hurt. "The point is, that you have an out-of-control Department of Justice [under Obama] going after and punishing political enemies in this country and that is so completely unacceptable."