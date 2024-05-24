Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Charles Barkley hits CNN being 'full of s---' following hosting stint, swipes network's poor ratings

CNN's 'King Charles' ended its limited run last month

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
Charles Barkley insults Trump supporters as 'nutty' on CNN, also says Biden is 'too old' Video

Charles Barkley insults Trump supporters as 'nutty' on CNN, also says Biden is 'too old'

NBC Hall of Famer Charles Barkley bashed supporters of former President Donald Trump on CNN on Wednesday, calling them a "group of nutty people."

Former NBA superstar Charles Barkley took some swipes at the "boneheads" he worked with at CNN following his brief hosting stint for the network

Barkley, a longtime NBA analyst for CNN's sister network TNT, was recruited last year alongside CBS News' Gayle King to co-host an experimental weekly primetime show "King Charles," which ended last month.

On Thursday's installment of "The Mike Missanelli Podcast," Barkley pushed back at the media's assertions that his show was "canceled" despite the fact that CNN had always billed "King Charles" as a limited series since its launch last November.

"You know the type of boneheads I work with?" Barkley began. "First of all, it wasn’t canceled. I talk to Gayle all the time. They haven’t told us we were canceled. That’s how stupid these people are… I was always only gonna do that for a short period of time and then I was gonna go back to the NBA. So, me and Gayle, like– this is how boneheaded these people are, I work with."

CNN'S 'KING CHARLES' ANOTHER RATINGS DISASTER FOR STRUGGLING NETWORK, LOSING 20% OF VIEWERS SINCE ITS DEBUT

Charles Barkley talks NBA

TNT's Charles Barkley took swipes at CNN following his brief hosting stint with the network. (Mike Kirschbaum/NBAE via Getty Images)

The TNT star went on to say he "really liked" his CNN hosting gig and how he was able to talk about other topics beyond basketball, but he continued taking swipes at the news network over the cancelation narrative. 

"But that just shows you how full of s--- the whole thing is with CNN," Barkley said. "Like, we had new people take over and we're in disarray. Like, yesterday they put an article out that CNN had its worst ratings ever since like 1992."

CNN declined to comment. 

CNN'S PRIMETIME LINEUP HITS DISMAL VIEWERSHIP LOW DESPITE NEW YORK V. TRUMP TRIAL

CNN sign in Atlanta, GA

CNN continues struggling to maintain an audience, reaching new lows in primetime last week. (John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"King Charles" was the brainchild of ousted CNN boss Chris Licht. Licht recruited King, with whom he had previously worked as the executive producer of "CBS This Morning" (King still co-hosts, now called "CBS Mornings"), and relied on in-house talent within the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella as Barkley remains a popular NBA analyst for TNT.

Barkley was always candid about CNN's dire straits. Last year, as talks were underway, Barkley openly referred to CNN as a "s---show" and joked he was "jumping on the Titanic" after the show was announced.

CNN'S JAKE TAPPER, WHO CALLED TRUMP'S PRESIDENCY A 'NIGHTMARE,' TAPPED TO MODERATE PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

Despite the star power that Barkley and King brought to CNN, "King Charles" was never a hit with TV viewers, debuting with just 500,000 total viewers in November and losing roughly 20% of its audience after, though that does not include viewer data from its livestream on Max.

King Charles CNN debut

"King Charles" was a ratings dud for CNN despite the star power behind the once-a-week primetime program.  (Screenshot/CNN)

CNN has made several attempts to juice up its ratings in addition to "King Charles," including overhauling its daytime and primetime programming and airing encore episodes of HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher" on Saturdays.

The network's struggles to maintain viewers is ongoing. Last week, in the heat of the landmark New York v. Trump trial, CNN's primetime viewership hit a new low, averaging only 83,000 nightly viewers in the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults ages 25-54 from May 13-19, according to Nielsen Media Research. The dismal total tied the network’s 2023 Thanksgiving week for its smallest audience in the critical category since 1991.  

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.