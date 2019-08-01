Liberal CNN guest slams Biden over 'president' gaffe with Booker: 'Clearly he thinks all black politicians look alike'

Radio personality Charlamagne tha God suggested that former Vice President Joe Biden was racist when he accidentally referred to Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., as "president" during Wednesday night's debate.

Sparks flew between Booker and Biden on the subject of criminal justice reform. But during their lengthy exchange, the 2020 frontrunner called to the New Jersey "president" and then "future president."

"Fact is that the president, excuse me, the future president here," Biden grinned, "that, that the senator is talking about."

During his CNN appearance on Thursday, the "Breakfast Club" co-host declared that Booker "won" the debate and blasted Biden's debate performance. And at one point, he weighed in on Biden's gaffe.

"I want everybody to keep in mind that last night on that stage, he called Cory Booker the president," Charlamagne said. "And then he said, 'Oh, I'm sorry- future president.' You know why? Because clearly, he thinks all black politicians look alike."

"Woah," CNN anchor Erin Burnett reacted.

"I just want Joe Biden -- why can't he just simply admit, 'Hey, I made some mistakes, I did some things wrong, I want to correct those things going forward,'" he continued.