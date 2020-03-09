Charlamagne Tha God blasts Biden for not appearing on his radio show: 'Who do you think you are?'

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God knocked former Vice President Joe Biden for not appearing on his show during the 2020 election cycle.

Several Democratic candidates made headlines during their appearances on "The Breakfast Club," including Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg. But the 2020 front-runner, who recently sat down with Fox News for the first time as a presidential candidate, hasn't made an appearance on the Los Angeles-based radio show.

Charlamagne previously claimed that Biden was "avoiding" his show and insisted that "black surrogates" for the former vice president specifically did not want him talking to the candidate.

"Why?" MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin asked in response to those remarks.

"I really have no idea," Charlamagne said. "Joe Biden owes black people his political life, you know what I'm saying? So don't disrespect that base by not showing up, especially when all of your former opponents did.

Charlamagne also revealed that the Biden campaign attempted to send one of his surrogates to the show last year, which the host rejected.

"That's kinda wack if all the other candidates went on themselves and you want to send a surrogate. Who do you think you are?" the radio host said.

When pressed on who he'd vote for in 2020, Charlamagne told Melvin he doesn't know but urged Biden to lay out a "specific black agenda" and added that he would be more "comfortable" with a Biden candidacy if he had Harris as his running mate.

He was previously critical of Biden, saying last year that the former vice president "fumbles the ball all the time" and "misses lay-ups" during interviews.

"I think Joe Biden fumbles all the time because Joe Biden suffers from old white male entitlement, where he can't simply say 'I was wrong'," Charlamagne elaborated. "Or he can't simply say 'I'm sorry.' He can't say, 'Hey, you know I thought this way at one time, but now I think a different way.'”