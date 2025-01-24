Charlamagne, Andrew Schulz debate what Democrats will do if Trump 'proves them wrong' and does a 'great job'

Radio host Charlamagne tha God and comedian Andrew Schulz debated how the Democratic Party would react if President Donald Trump proved them wrong by doing "a great job" during his second term in office.

On Friday's "Brilliant Idiots" podcast, Charlamagne asked his co-host Andrew Schulz, and his anti-Trump friend and podcaster, Chris Morrow, what the next four years of Trump's presidency could be like if he outperforms Democrats' expectations.

"What if Trump does a great job? What if he’s actually a good president, guys?" Charlamagne asked.

He brought up all those who called Trump "a threat to democracy and liken him to Hitler and all of this other stuff." Charlamagne instructed, "You prove them wrong, you win!" he said on the podcast.

The co-hosts floated different ideas of things Trump could do to win him support from critics, such as ending the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, enforcing border security and bringing down inflation.

Schulz wondered if Trump achieved these things, if liberals would admit they'd been wrong about him for the past eight years.

"At any point in time do you start going, ‘S—, maybe we were being manipulated by a media institution?’" he asked. "[M]aybe there were forces that were outside our control that were manipulating us and tricking us into thinking that we were the virtuous ones, when in reality this other guy was going to achieve the things that we truly wanted?"

Schulz predicted that if Trump "does a great job and America's happy," it will bring the Democrats "back to reality," which Charlamagne disagreed with.

"No it won't," Charlamagne responded. "There's nobody more delusional than the Democratic Party."

Schulz insisted that there would be a "gravitational force" pulling Democrats "back to reality."

"Clearly there are people in Democratic Party that are realizing, 'okay, we went too far. The pendulum swung too far. Americans don't like it,'" he said. "The more successful Trump is, the more normal the Democratic Party becomes. And that's what we're all looking for."

Schulz, a comedian who also hosts the popular "Flagrant" podcast, predicted in October that Trump would win "by a landslide" in the November election, after the 2024 presidential candidate appeared on his podcast.

"My reaction is Trump is winning by a landslide. It's not close anymore," Schulz told his "Flagrant" co-hosts on October 17, recounting the positive reactions to his interview with Trump the week before.