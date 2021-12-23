'Chaos and confusion' at the White House has staffers considering jumping ship: Bruce

Fox News host Tammy Bruce is not surprised morale is reportedly low inside the White House as the administration continues to promote "chaos, confusion, and one broken promise after another."

"It's a very blue Christmas at the White House," the "Hannity" guest host said Thursday. "Build Back Better is dead. COVID-19 is surging, the economy is struggling, inflation is through the roof, violent crime is spiking, and the border is still in a state of chaos. It is no wonder that Biden is polling worse than Jimmy Carter, and now … morale among ‘woke’ White House staffers is strangely very low."

BIDEN'S POPULARITY IS SINKING IN THE WH AS UNHAPPY STAFFERS PLAN EXIT

Bruce cited a report Wednesday revealing that White House staffers are unhappy with their jobs to the point where they anonymously leaked to Politico in the hopes that senior staffers would be alerted to the lack of comradery and overall happiness in the workplace.

Staffers reportedly said they have struggled with virtual events, and some employees have complained that those who are "outsiders" to Biden’s inside circle and network are often left out.

They're unhappy "not because the administration is an abject failure," Bruce said. "No, they are unhappy about being excluded from holiday parties and White House tours, and many were even left out of the Christmas tree lighting and the Turkey pardoning. One aide actually complained about the lack of intentional team building, so really, how will they ever survive?"

"Now a wave of disgruntled staffers are plotting the exit," she continued. "Those who remain will be responsible for propping up a man so confused that even CNN is starting to notice."

Bruce pointed to a segment from a CNN correspondent who knocked Biden as "confused" about COVID-19 tests Wednesday over his performance in an ABC interview that aired earlier in the evening.

"Repeatedly throughout this interview … President Biden seems confused and was confusing the half a billion tests that they’ve ordered with a half a billion pills," reporter Jeff Zeleny said after host Wolf Blitzer played a clip of the interview. "And, of course, pills were in the news today with the Pfizer approval of the anti-viral, so he corrected himself, but that was one thing that stuck out to me."

Confusion, Bruce added, has become a "running theme" of the Biden administration.

"Chaos, confusion, and one broken promise after another," she said.

Biden and Harris continue to be dogged by low polling numbers as Americans grapple with record inflation, soaring gas prices, supply chain issues, the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the ongoing border crisis, and rising international tensions with Russia and China.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP