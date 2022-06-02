Chaffetz blasts liberal media's celebration of Sussmann verdict: False story was 'planted' by Hillary Clinton

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz responded to liberal media's celebration of Michael Sussmann's acquittal on "The Faulkner Focus" Thursday. While the former Hillary Clinton campaign manager was found not guilty, Chaffetz challenged the legitimacy of the jury made up of several Clinton and Democratic Party supporters.

JASON CHAFFETZ: Undoubtedly it was a blow and disappointing from my perspective. What is Joe Scarborough talking about? I mean, investigating the investigators. They're investigating the fact that, guess what, Hillary Clinton's campaign manager said that Hillary Clinton was personally involved in the decision to plant a story within the FBI, plant a story within the media that was a fabrication. It was a lie in this country for years. And that network that he works for had story after story after story after story, just beating this drum on a total falsehood. They lied about Donald Trump. They dragged him through the mud. They just absolutely, totally lied. I don't think there's any question about that at this point. I wish Sussmann had been found guilty. I don't know how you have a jury that's donors to the Democratic Party, a daughter who's on the same ball team as the other. I mean, I just don't understand how that is supposedly justice in America.

