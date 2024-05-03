CEO of erectile dysfunction, hair loss treatment brand mocked for offering jobs to anti-Israel students

Investors, CEOs and commentators trashed Hims & Hers founder and CEO Andrew Dudum on social media Wednesday after he praised the "moral courage" of the anti-Israel protesters creating havoc on college campuses nationwide.

Dudum, whose company provides telehealth services and prescription medication for issues such as hair loss, erectile dysfunction, and skin problems, posted an encouraging message on X to the protesters, telling them to keep demonstrating and to not worry about future employment.

"Moral courage > College degree. If you’re currently protesting against the genocide of the Palestinian people & for your university’s divestment from Israel, keep going. It’s working," he said. "There are plenty of companies & CEOs eager to hire you, regardless of university discipline."

Dudum provided a link for these protesters to apply to his company.

LIVE UPDATES: ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS AT AMERICAN COLLEGE CAMPUSES

The CEO’s message ran counter to a variety of business executives who have threatened they'd never hire anti-Israel students who have participated in controversial campus demonstrations.

In response to a letter from Harvard students criticizing Israel’s treatment of Gazans just days after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas against Israel, Pershing Square Capital Management head Bill Ackman said he would refuse to hire any of these students.

Dozens of other business executives backed Ackman’s announcement last year, and others have made similar statements about students participating in the ongoing protests on campus.

Dudum’s support for the anti-Israel college students did not go over well on X, with many accounts criticizing him for the statement.

Conservative Seattle radio host Jason Rantz ripped the post and encouraged his followers to look for companies besides Hims for their medication.

"This is the CEO of HIMS and HERS. There are plenty of places to get what they sell that won’t require you to support a company that embraces antisemitism," Rantz wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hims & Hers for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Investor and entrepreneur Jordan Fried urged fellow investors to jump ship from the company, commenting, "Translation: $HIMS hires antisemites. If there was ever a sell signal, this is it."

PORTLAND STATE UNIVERSITY CLOSES CAMPUS AFTER ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTERS OCCUPY, VANDALIZE LIBRARY

Conservative journalist Jordan Schachtel rebuked Dudum with a reference to the comedy film, "Dodgeball," stating, "Violation of fiduciary duty in support of Hamas. Bold move, Cotton."

Joe Lonsdale, co-founder of tech company Palantir, commented, "Real moral courage doesn’t involve joining a mindless mob, chanting anti-US and other woke pablum, following instructions not to debate or discuss your positions at all yet being indignantly righteous, while large numbers in the mob chant for violence and block Jewish students."

YouTube creator "TheQuartering" replied to Dudum’s post, stating, "This is the CEO of ‘HIMS’ You've seen myself and many other youtubers do ad reads for them before. He's offering rioters jobs. I will never do another ad read for this company and I'll be doing what I like to call, an opposite ad read today too."

SharkInvesting.com founder James DePorre told Dudum, "Good luck. I plan to liquidate my position in $HIMS. When a CEO shows the amazingly poor judgement to post something like this, I don't trust him to act in the best interest of the company. This is a breach of your fiduciary duty to your shareholders."