Far-left pundit Cenk Uygur blasts Biden for not ‘fighting back’ against Trump’s voter fraud claims

Far-left pundit Cenk Uygur blasted President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday night for taking a passive approach to President Trump’s election fraud claims, saying the former vice president is insulting voters by refusing to right back.

Uygur, who is no fan of Trump, doesn’t think Biden is doing enough to combat Trump’s various claims that he lost the election because of widespread voter fraud.

BLM CO-FOUNDER SENDS MESSAGE TO BIDEN: 'WE WANT SOMETHING FOR OUR VOTE'

“You might want to open your mouth and talk about how they’re trying to steal the election,” Uygur said on “The Young Turks Live,” directing his comments to Biden.

Uygur, a former MSNBC host who founded the progressive digital outlet The Young Turks, said Trump’s “un-American” legal team and supporters are trying to ruin democracy.

“They are on the opposite side of you. They’re right now trying to end democracy because they’re un-American. They’d rather have power than have a democracy. You might want to make that point, so that people understand what is happening,” Uygur continued as he mocked the situation.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“The Republicans are the worst in terms of what they actually do and the Democrats are the worst in fighting back for their voters, for everybody,” he said. “It’s an insult to everyone who voted for Joe Biden that he refuses to fight back against Donald Trump.”