CBS reports Biden fears 'brutal' next year, GOP Congress going after his 'family'

People within President Biden’s inner circle have relayed he's worried he will have a "brutal" next year if the GOP gains the House, CBS News reported Tuesday.

According to insiders, Biden expects his family to be the subject of congressional investigations should Republicans gain House majority.

Correspondent Robert Costa also noted that Biden told his confidants that he plans to work with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., rather than House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., while making deals with Republicans, even if McCarthy becomes Speaker of the House.

During CBS News’ election night 2022 coverage, Costa alerted other members of the CBS News election team that word had come in from the White House on how Biden was feeling about the state of the midterm races.

The reporter stated, "Just been speaking to some people inside President Biden’s circle, some longtime confidants about how he’s seeing this moment tonight – potentially the Republicans taking the House."

Costa continued, saying, "They say that he believes that next year could be ‘brutal.’ He has no illusions about the House Republicans should they have the majority. They will come after his family, including probing his son, Hunter Biden."

He noted how Biden reportedly expressed fear about impeachment as well.

"They’re going to maybe, possibly impeach members of his cabinet. He knows that, maybe even try to impeach him," he said.

The reporter mentioned Biden’s spurning of McCarthy in working with Republicans.

"He also said something interesting behind the scenes to a few of his friends in recent days: that if Republicans win the House and something like the debt limit comes up, he’s going to work through Senator McConnell, not Kevin McCarthy, should Kevin McCarthy become Speaker of the House," Costa said.

Costa added, "He has a longtime relationship with McConnell that could be the path to governing, Biden confidants tell CBS News tonight."

CBS Morning co-host Gayle King wondered if Biden’s concern shed a negative light on Democrats’ midterm chances. She asked, "What does that say to you that he’s already thinking in those terms?"

Costa responded, saying, "Well, he’s watching the returns and he’s hoping the Democrats do well, all the Democrats watching this tonight hope they still hold on in the House. But he’s also thinking ahead as President of the United States, his confidants say, about what governing could look like if it’s divided government and who could he lean on to cut a deal on something like the debt limit."

He concluded, "And to him, McConnell’s that person, not McCarthy."

Control of both chambers is still up for grabs with key Senate and House races yet to be called, but Republicans appeared to have underperformed their lofty expectations of a "red wave" Tuesday night.