CBS reporter knocks NY Times for anti-Trump spin: The real headline should be 'NYT Doesn’t Understand Nation'

Veteran CBS News reporter Jan Crawford took a swipe at The New York Times over a headline she suggests shows the paper not understanding the country after President-elect Trump's victory.

On the social media site X, Crawford shared a screenshot of the Times' headline that blared "TRUMP'S AMERICA" followed by "VICTORY CHANGES NATION'S SENSE OF ITSELF," including the Electoral College scoring showing Trump with 295 versus Vice President Kamala Harris' 226.

"Ummm. Isn’t the headline here 'Victory Reveals NYT Doesn’t Understand Nation,'" Crawford reacted.

The New York Times did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Crawford, CBS' longtime legal correspondent, recently made headlines when she voiced support for "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil, who faced backlash within the network over his tough grilling of anti-Israel author Ta-Nehisi Coates.

"It sounds like we are calling out one of our anchors in a somewhat public setting on this call for failing to meet editorial standards for, I’m not even sure what," Crawford said during a network conference call.

"I thought our commitment was to truth. And when someone comes on our air with a one-sided account of a very complex situation, as Coates himself acknowledges that he has, it’s my understanding that as journalists we are obligated to challenge that worldview so that our viewers can have that access to the truth or a fuller account, a more balanced account," Crawford added. "To me, that is what Tony did."

Meanwhile, the Times has doubled down on its antagonistic coverage of Trump following his commanding landslide victory Tuesday night.

"TRUMP STORMS BACK," the Times' homepage read Wednesday morning. "Stunning return to power after dark and defiant campaign."

The paper attempted to carry on the fascism narrative despite the rebuke the legacy media received from voters, running the headline "America Hires a Strongman."

"This was a conquering of the nation not by force but with a permission slip. Now, America stands on the precipice of an authoritarian style of governance never before seen in its 248-year history," the Times wrote.

The Times, which previously endorsed Harris for president, declared that the country made a "perilous choice" by sending Trump back to the White House.

"Over the next four years, Americans must be cleareyed about the threat to the nation and its laws that will come from its 47th president and be prepared to exercise their rights in defense of the country and the people, laws, institutions and values that have kept it strong," the Times editorial board wrote on Wednesday. "Whatever drove this decision among these voters, however, all Americans should now be wary of an incoming Trump administration that is likely to put a top priority on amassing unchecked power and punishing its perceived enemies, both of which Mr. Trump has repeatedly vowed to do."

"Mr. Trump’s election poses a grave threat to [the] republic, but he will not determine the long-term fate of American democracy. That outcome remains in the hands of the American people," the board later added.