CBS News Vice Presidential Debate fails to boost network’s evening newscast audience

CBS saw an influx of viewers for last week’s CBS News Vice Presidential Debate, but the event failed to boost viewership for its evening newscast.

"CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O’Donnell and "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan moderated the Tuesday night showdown between Sen. JD Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. While the Tiffany Network drew nearly 10 million viewers for the event, it doesn’t appear that many of them came back to see what CBS’ evening newscast had to offer.

O’Donnell’s "CBS Evening News" averaged 4.6 million viewers in 2024 but fell to 4.2 million in the three episodes immediately following the debate for an 8% decline.

CBS '60 MINUTES' AIRS TWO DIFFERENT ANSWERS FROM VP HARRIS TO THE SAME QUESTION

When it comes to the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54, "CBS Evening News" averaged 656,000 total demo viewers throughout 2024 but drew 558,000 following the debate for a 15% drop.

"CBS Evening News" also shed viewers from the week prior to the debate, dropping 10% among total viewers and 18% in the demo.

ABC’s "World News Tonight" and "NBC Nightly News" had similar dips, indicating that interest in evening newscasts on broadcast TV was down in general during the back half of last week.

HARRIS' 'WORD SALAD' ANSWER ON ISRAEL ALLIANCE CONFOUNDS SOCIAL MEDIA USERS: 'SOMEONE PLEASE INTERPRET'

"World News Tonight" shed 6% of total viewers from its year-to-date average and 9% in the demo, while "NBC Nightly News" lost 13% of total viewers and 12% in the key demo.

Fox News Channel’s "Special Report with Bret Baier" was up across the board during the same time periods, growing 16% among total viewers and 21% in the demo compared to year-to-date averages.