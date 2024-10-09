Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

CBS News Vice Presidential Debate fails to boost network’s evening newscast audience

‘CBS Evening News’ shed viewers on heels of debate

Brian Flood By Brian Flood Fox News
Published
close
Top 5 Moments from the 2024 Vice Presidential Debate Video

Top 5 Moments from the 2024 Vice Presidential Debate

Fox News Digital ranks the top five memorable moments from the 2024 Vice Presidential Debate between Senator JD Vance and Governor Tim Walz.

CBS saw an influx of viewers for last week’s CBS News Vice Presidential Debate, but the event failed to boost viewership for its evening newscast. 

"CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O’Donnell and "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan moderated the Tuesday night showdown between Sen. JD Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. While the Tiffany Network drew nearly 10 million viewers for the event, it doesn’t appear that many of them came back to see what CBS’ evening newscast had to offer. 

O’Donnell’s "CBS Evening News" averaged 4.6 million viewers in 2024 but fell to 4.2 million in the three episodes immediately following the debate for an 8% decline. 

CBS '60 MINUTES' AIRS TWO DIFFERENT ANSWERS FROM VP HARRIS TO THE SAME QUESTION

Norah ODonnell Margaret Brennan

"CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O’Donnell and "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan moderated the Tuesday night showdown between Sen. JD Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

When it comes to the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54, "CBS Evening News" averaged 656,000 total demo viewers throughout 2024 but drew 558,000 following the debate for a 15% drop. 

"CBS Evening News" also shed viewers from the week prior to the debate, dropping 10% among total viewers and 18% in the demo. 

ABC’s "World News Tonight" and "NBC Nightly News" had similar dips, indicating that interest in evening newscasts on broadcast TV was down in general during the back half of last week. 

HARRIS' 'WORD SALAD' ANSWER ON ISRAEL ALLIANCE CONFOUNDS SOCIAL MEDIA USERS: 'SOMEONE PLEASE INTERPRET'

"World News Tonight" shed 6% of total viewers from its year-to-date average and 9% in the demo, while "NBC Nightly News" lost 13% of total viewers and 12% in the key demo.  

Fox News Channel’s "Special Report with Bret Baier" was up across the board during the same time periods, growing 16% among total viewers and 21% in the demo compared to year-to-date averages. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 