CBS News’ John Dickerson on Hunter Biden laptop scandal: ‘Joe Biden has an ally in the news cycle’

CBS News’ John Dickerson said Friday that the ongoing controversy surrounding a laptop — purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden and that allegedly contained damaging emails and photos of the Democratic presidential nominee’s son — are unlikely to hurt Joe Biden's campaign because he “has an ally in the news cycle.”

The mainstream media has largely ignored or downplayed a New York Post report that revealed a 2015 email Hunter Biden allegedly received from a member of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which appeared to thank him for "giving an opportunity" to meet his father, then-Vice President Biden.

The former vice president had long claimed that he did not talk to his son about his business dealings, but evidence from the laptop seems to contradict that point – but the CBS News political analyst feels the news cycle will make sure it’s not relevant come Election Day.

“Joe Biden has an ally in the news cycle, which is, if President Trump tries to shift the turf onto the Biden family, for the purposes of muddying Joe Biden, the news cycle keeps returning to the central piece of this campaign which is coronavirus and the president’s response to it and the country has a very negative view of that,” Dickerson said.

DIckerson then said the news cycle will “keep voters focused on that very bad issue for the president," rather than devoting time to the laptop's contents and questions about the family's overseas business dealings.

After the initial Post story was published, it was censored by Facebook and Twitter in addition to being downplayed by the mainstream media. Additional allegations related to the laptop have since come out, including an email that appeared to detail a business arrangement involving a Chinese company and members of the Biden family -- but the mainstream media had essentially ignored it until Kristen Welker finally brought it up during Thursday’s presidential debate.

Biden has dismissed any wrongdoing and maintains that the allegations are part of a “smear campaign” against him.

Meanwhile, Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., sent a scathing letter to NPR president and CEO John Lansing on Friday, condemning the nonprofit media organization for admitting it wouldn’t cover the ongoing scandal.