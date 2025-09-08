CBS News appoints ombudsman to advocate for ‘journalistic integrity and transparency’ following controversies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CBS News has hired Kenneth R. Weinstein to serve as an ombudsman and "advocate for journalistic integrity and transparency" following recent controversies, the company announced on Monday.

Weinstein, who previously served as president and CEO of the Hudson Institute, was chosen by parent company Paramount to serve as ombudsman for CBS News, a position Skydance Media promised to implement ahead of the merger that created the recently formed Paramount, a Skydance Corporation. The deal put CBS News under the control of CEO David Ellison, who has sought to promote nonpartisan news and increase accountability.

Weinstein "will serve as an independent, internal advocate for journalistic integrity and transparency, reviewing concerns raised by employees and viewers, addressing questions about news coverage, and upholding the organization’s longstanding commitment to accuracy and accountability," according to a Paramount press release.

"I am honored to serve as ombudsman for CBS News, one of the most respected journalistic institutions in the world. I look forward to supporting the talented team behind its reporting and to stewarding public trust in this critical institution," Weinstein said in a statement.

Paramount said Weinstein will review complaints from consumers, employees and others and determine if each complaint requires further action. If Weinstein feels complaints are justified, he will bring them to Paramount President Jeff Shell and Chair of TV Media George Cheeks.

Weinstein, Shell and Cheeks will then assess each complaint with CBS News president Tom Cibrowski, who will recommend and implement necessary steps.

"We look forward to welcoming Ken as our new ombudsman. At a time when trust in media is more important than ever, this new role reinforces our commitment to truth, trust, and accountability. I’ve known him for many years and have great respect for his integrity, sound judgment, and thoughtful approach to complex issues. Ken brings not only a wealth of advisory experience in media and beyond but also a calm, measured perspective that makes him exceptionally well-suited to serve as our ombudsman," Shell said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Weinstein has served under four U.S. administrations as a member of multiple federal advisory boards, including chairing the Broadcasting Board of Governors. He holds a Ph.D. in government from Harvard University and has taught political theory at Georgetown University and Claremont McKenna College.

It’s been a turbulent year for CBS News, as key newsroom leaders were pushed out ahead of the Paramount-Skydance merger that became official shortly after the network settled President Donald Trump's election interference lawsuit for an edited "60 Minutes" segment.

Last week, CBS news announced "Face the Nation" would only air live, or live-to-tape, interviews going forward after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused the network of editing her interview to "whitewash the truth" about an alleged MS-13 gang member.

There is also widespread speculation that The Free Press founder Bari Weiss is set to take a role guiding "the editorial direction" of the network, although no official deal has been announced.