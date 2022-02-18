Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

CBS' Margaret Brennan says Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'personal' for Biden since he led Ukraine policy as VP

The correspondent noted Russia took Crimea 'under his watch' in 2014

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
The Five: It's happening, Ukraine invasion is imminent Video

The Five: It's happening, Ukraine invasion is imminent

'The Five' panelists react to Joe Biden announcing he is convinced Putin has decided to invade Ukraine.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

CBS News' chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan suggested the pressure President Biden is facing during the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine has deep roots. 

Brennan appeared on "CBS Evening News" on Friday moments after Biden addressed the nation to inform Americans that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine.

FORMER OBAMA OFFICIAL HITS BIDEN FOR ‘REACTIVE RESPONSE’ TO PUTIN'S ACTIONS TOWARDS UKRAINE

She began by addressing the global implications, warning that authoritarian nations like China may "take a page" from Russia's playbook and echoed the president's sentiment that Putin's intention is to "reshape Europe."

WASHINGTON - FEBRUARY 5: Margaret Brennan, Moderator of FACE THE NATION and Senior Foreign Affairs Correspondent. (Photo by Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - FEBRUARY 5: Margaret Brennan, Moderator of FACE THE NATION and Senior Foreign Affairs Correspondent. (Photo by Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images) (Photo by Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images)

"And in many ways, this is personal for President Biden," Brennan said. "It was on his watch back in 2014 when he was vice president that he ran Ukraine policy, and that’s when Vladimir Putin annexed Crimea, part of southern Ukraine, and fed the fighting in the east of the country. And he didn’t pay a large price for that."

WASHINGTON POST COLUMNIST KNOCKS BIDEN FOR ‘PASSING THE BUCK’ ON AFGHANISTAN FALLOUT

"So the concern now is Vladimir Putin may not stop there. What happens next will definitely impact the global economy. It could potentially create millions of refugees. And it could, possibly, cost thousands of lives," Brennan added. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Following his remarks, Biden was asked by a reporter if he had "any indication" whether or not Putin had decided to invade Ukraine.

"As of this moment, I am convinced he’s made the decision. We have reason to believe that," Biden replied

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.