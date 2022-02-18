CBS' Margaret Brennan says Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'personal' for Biden since he led Ukraine policy as VP

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CBS News' chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan suggested the pressure President Biden is facing during the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine has deep roots.

Brennan appeared on "CBS Evening News" on Friday moments after Biden addressed the nation to inform Americans that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine.

She began by addressing the global implications, warning that authoritarian nations like China may "take a page" from Russia's playbook and echoed the president's sentiment that Putin's intention is to "reshape Europe."

"And in many ways, this is personal for President Biden," Brennan said. "It was on his watch back in 2014 when he was vice president that he ran Ukraine policy, and that’s when Vladimir Putin annexed Crimea, part of southern Ukraine, and fed the fighting in the east of the country. And he didn’t pay a large price for that."

"So the concern now is Vladimir Putin may not stop there. What happens next will definitely impact the global economy. It could potentially create millions of refugees. And it could, possibly, cost thousands of lives," Brennan added.

Following his remarks, Biden was asked by a reporter if he had "any indication" whether or not Putin had decided to invade Ukraine.

"As of this moment, I am convinced he’s made the decision. We have reason to believe that," Biden replied