Katie Couric banned from promoting book on CBS after landing interview with Gayle King: report

CBS has reportedly barred its former anchor Katie Couric from appearing on the network to promote her new book after landing a sit down with "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King.

Couric has been making headlines in recent weeks ahead of the release of her tell-all book "Going There," which sheds light on her decades-long career in broadcast journalism.

Page Six alleged Monday that Couric was "banned" by CBS after "CBS News chiefs and producers read the book," which came after she was set to appear on the network's flagship morning program.

Following her 15-year long stint as co-host of NBC's "Today," Couric joined CBS in 2006 and anchored "CBS Evening News" until 2011.

According to Page Six, Couric details in her book about how then-CBS chief Les Moonves tried to move her into the network's morning show amid her poor ratings in the evening newscast.

"‘We’ve been thinking about you and what you’re good at. The evening news really doesn’t give you a place to showcase your talent.’ Oh, boy, here it comes … ‘Would you be interested in going to the morning show?’ he said. ‘You’re so great at it, and they could really use your help,'" Couric recalled her interactions with Moonves, replying, "Absolutely not … I didn’t leave the morning show I helped make number one so I could go to the third-place morning show."

"I had come here to accomplish something, and if it didn’t work, it didn’t work. I’d rather leave the network than retreat to the morning show, which at the time was a cheap imitation of the other two," Couric wrote.

CBS did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Previous excerpts of her book show Couric ripping on former female colleagues and rivals.

"For a minute there, Ashleigh Banfield was the next big thing; I'd heard her father was telling anyone who'd listen that she was going to replace me. In that environment, mentorship sometimes felt like self-sabotage," Couric claimed about her former NBC colleague according to reporting from the Daily Mail. Banfield rejected Couric's assertions, reacting on her NewsNation program last week, "You went after my dad."

Couric also took aim at former "Good Morning America" anchor Diane Sawyer, admitting she "loved" getting under her skin as the two battled to be the top star in morning TV news.

According to the New York Post, the book describes how Couric and Sawyer battled over exclusive interviews. In one instance, Couric beat out Sawyer for an interview with two teens who had been abducted because her team pointed out that she was a widowed mother of two girls, while Sawyer was a stepmother.

Couric also described how Sawyer's infamous interview with the late celebrity singer Whitney Houston was almost exploitative, according to The Post, and that she used Houston's personal troubles to get good sound bites.

"I wonder who she had to blow to get that," Couric wondered about a separate interview Sawyer was able to obtain with a woman who gave birth to twins at the age of 57.

"I’m pretty sure I speak for Diane when I say neither of us ever resorted to actual fellatio to land an interview, but we both engaged in the metaphoric kind — flattering gatekeepers, family members, and whoever else stood in the way of a big get," Couric wrote, according to The Post.

Fox News' Brandon Gillepsie and Cortney O'Brien contributed to this report.