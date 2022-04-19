CBS correspondent says Biden was 'bailed out' on airline mask mandate by Trump judge: 'Alienating allies'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CBS political and legal correspondent Jan Crawford said in a tweet on Tuesday that President Biden was "bailed out" by a "Trump judge" who clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on the lifting of the airline mask mandates.

"What’s crazy is Biden got bailed out by a Trump judge who clerked for Thomas," Crawford tweeted. "He can now end an unpopular mask mandate without taking responsibility or alienating allies. If the WH was so irate about the ruling, it could’ve immediately said it’s asking CA11 for a stay. It didn’t."

Associated Press reporter Mike Sisak responded to Crawford by saying the mask mandate on planes was not unpopular and included a Forbes article that said 6 in 10 Americans were not ready for the mask mandate for travel to end.

Matt Negrin, a senior producer for The Daily Show, contended that Crawford was calling the mandate "unpopular" because "she didn't like it." He also said that CBS "is allowing and encouraging its reporters to express Republican views since hiring Trump official Mick Mulvaney and falsely identifying him as a journalist on the air."

Crawford responded to his tweet, saying, "polling shows the mask mandate is unpopular with a majority of the American people. Also unpopular with the major airlines and a flight attendants union." She added that it was unpopular with the Senate.

To make her point, Crawford tweeted out CBS/YouGov polling from March that found 45% of Americans said "no" to a question about states having mask mandates in response to American Independent writer Oliver Willis, who was replying to Crawford's response to Negrin.

Willis referenced CBS polling from February that asked the question "should your state have mask mandates" and broke it down by vaccination status.

In total, 56% said yes and 44% said no.

A federal judge overturned the mask mandate for public transportation on Monday, which prompted the Transportation Security Administration to announce they would no longer be enforcing the face covering restrictions.

United, Southwest, Delta and JetBlue have all lifted their mask mandates and several other transportation companies, such as Uber, followed suit.