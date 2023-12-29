Catholic priest who turned from drugs to God takes to TikTok to share vital message with growing following

A Catholic priest is reaching the hearts of millions of TikTok users and counting by sharing his story of turning away from drugs and toward a life filled with the Holy Spirit.

Father Frankie Cicero, who has garnered nearly 14 million likes on TikTok, says he has experienced a "wild ride of God's goodness" after turning toward his Savior. The Catholic priest told Fox News Digital that while he grew up Catholic, he "ran away from faith" at 18-years-old after his father, who suffered from drug addiction, abandoned the family - leaving them homeless and on food stamps.

"I was really angry, ultimately, at the Lord, and my anger was misplaced," he said. "I never should have been angry at the Lord. I should have been more angry at my father, but I was angry at the Lord because I was like, ‘I've done everything you've asked of me ... no drugs, no alcohol. I want to save myself for marriage, and this is what you offer me.’ I was angry and I left."



Father Frankie, who found himself indulged in a "lifestyle of drugs, alcohol and promiscuity," was working at a bar when he says one night he felt like everything was going in slow motion. He realized the broken life he had been living and had a desire to come to Jesus.

"I remember, in this moment, recognizing that I have everything the world says brings happiness," he recalled. "I said to myself, ‘I am more broken. I'm more lonely, and I flat-out hate who I am.’ It was the first time in six years that I prayed to God. I reached out in the bar at 1 a.m., and I cried out to the Lord."

The revert remembers telling God that he was ready to come back to the faith and follow God's plan.

"I just felt this immediate rush of his love, of his presence and his acceptance. That love flooded my heart and really gave me the courage to leave."

Fr. Frankie said he subsequently went to confession, spent hours before the Lord in the Adoration Chapel asking what he wanted from him, and felt the Holy Spirit call him to be a priest. His cousin, who was already ordained, helped him to encounter his vocation.

"I looked just right at the Lord Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, and I'm like, ‘Jesus, I know you've called me to be your priest, but you are such a loving and merciful God. Is there any way you can give me a physical sign? I close my eyes and I open up my Bible and I look down, and the first words I saw were, "Follow me." Matthew: 9:9, the call of Saint Matthew from the tax collector’s booth… and I wrote in my Bible August 8, 2009, ‘confirmation to the priesthood’."



Fr. Frankie, who encourages people to view social media in moderation, uses TikTok as a tool to teach others about God. His online ministry started during the pandemic to reach people who were home. When his TikTok video demonstration on how to make the Sign of the Cross reached nearly 5 million views, he realized the power of the medium to teach others about Jesus.

The priest said that while digital evangelization is "beautiful and good," it cannot be used to replace a personal relationship with God in whom one can find true "meaning and purpose."

"People just think that living your life for Jesus is something that is just completely boring, but if you allow Jesus to be the center of your life, it is one of the greatest, the most beautiful adventures that you will ever experience," Fr. Frankie reflected.