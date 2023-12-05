'The Chosen's' Jonathan Roumie: Your life is only enriched when you have a relationship with your creator

A Catholic actor who is best known for his role as Jesus in "The Chosen" is teaming up with the world’s most popular prayer app to share the importance of faith this Christmas season.

Jonathan Roumie is sharing the Hallow app’s Advent Pray 25 challenge , which walks Christians through the writings of C.S. Lewis to form a deeper relationship with Christ.

"Your life is only enriched when you have a relationship with your Creator, and this app gives you literally thousands and thousands of ways to do just that, whether it's scripture readings, Bible, music," Roumie told "The Story" on Monday. "Whatever your inroad is to a deeper relationship with Christ, Hallow has an option for you. Whatever denomination of Christianity you might fall under, Hallow has an option for you. There's something for everyone."

The actor says the Advent challenge will be "transformative" just as how scenes from "The Chosen" have touched many viewers.

"It's really going to give people a level of peace and serenity that they're really looking for right about now," he said.

The Christian star says playing Jesus has been "profound and completely surreal."

"If people are somehow drawn to the person of Jesus because they've seen my portrayal and maybe they never heard of him or knew who he was or knew very much about him, but now they want to go figure out for themselves, like, 'Well, what did he really say? Is this real? Was he real? Is this true? Who was he and why did he change the world irrevocably 2,000 years ago? Like, what is it about him?’ And they go and dive into the Bible for themselves or they get on to this path of exploration and wanting to know Christ on a deeper level, then my job is done. To do that for me is probably the most humbling career path that God could have ever brought me down."

Roumie says season four of "The Chosen" will bring viewers closer to the cross and ultimately the resurrection of Christ.

"It's becoming more difficult now to stay sort of strictly within Jesus' followers in that community," he said. "Everybody's now talking about Jesus. The authorities, Roman and the Jewish leaders of his community, aren't very happy with how things are going in their towns. So, it's getting a little more difficult for Jesus’ ministry and I think that Jesus knows it. He sees his followers starting to realize the weight of what's to come."