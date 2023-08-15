Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Catholic church miraculously standing after fires reduce Lahaina to ashes: ‘God doesn’t abandon his people'

The Maui wildfires ripped through the town

Maria Lencki By Maria Lencki Fox News
Published
Monsignor Terry Watanabe says church flowers were not even withered from the fire's heat on 'America Reports.'

A Catholic church in Hawaii is miraculously still standing after the devastating wildfires reduced the surrounding town to ashes. 

The historic Maria Lanakila Catholic Church in Lahaina, Maui, which means "Our Lady of Victory," remains intact after vicious fires tore apart the town. 

"It's a real miracle," Monsignor Terry Watanabe told ‘America Reports’ on Tuesday. "...Father Kuriakose, who is the pastor there, has gone into the church and he says that none of it is scorched... In fact, they could just go in there and start services again, no problem. So, it's quite amazing." 

Catholic Church still standing after Maui wildfires

Maria Lanakila Catholic Church on Waine street is seen untouched in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023.. (Photo by Paula RAMON / AFP) (Paula RAMON / AFP)

The flowers at the foot of the church’s altar did not even wither from the blazing heat. 

"What's even more amazing is all the buildings directly behind the church, the preschool, the convent, the two school buildings, as well as the parish hall, all of it burned to the ground, but the church is still standing and everything around the church is in ashes," Watanabe said.

Hawaiians gathered in the historic church last Sunday to celebrate mass and support one another amid the devastation.   

"As people of faith, we always look for God's love and presence in the world, whether it's through the love of family and friends or whether it's through rainbows or God bringing rain to places where there's no rain," he told Fox News. "This is just, for us, a wonderful sign that God doesn't abandon his people. So, we're very grateful for that." 

Burned houses are seen adjacent of Maria Lanakila Catholic Church, on Waine street, in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023.  ( Paula RAMON / AFP)

The monsignor offered this thanks to people worldwide for sending their prayers and love to the islanders during this trying time. 

"We are just... overwhelmed with the wonderful appreciation... people just expressing their support and their gratitude to all of us and that's been very, very helpful. Thank you so much." 

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.