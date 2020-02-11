Former CNBC anchor, fierce critic of socialism to challenge AOC in Dem primary

Former CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera is hoping to knock Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., out in this year's primary, as she runs to take New York's 14th congressional district.

A registered Democrat and descendant of Cuban immigrants, Caruso-Cabrera has been a fierce critic of socialism and advocate for free markets. According to CNBC, she filed to run late Monday.

Her 2010 book -- titled "You Know I'm Right: More Prosperity, Less Government" -- calls out both parties for ignoring "fiscally conservative, socially liberal" Americans like herself.

She has praised former President Reagan's economic policy and called for limited government, likely putting her at odds with Ocasio-Cortez's large-scale plans like the "Green New Deal." Ocasio-Cortez, who supports "democratic socialism," has faced other challengers for 2020, but Caruso-Cabrera seemed to be the most prominent to announce. Her website describes the race as "MCC vs. AOC," referring to the initials commonly used to describe Ocasio-Cortez.

"I'm running for NY-14, to fight for the people of Queens & the Bronx, daughter of Cuban immigrants and living the American Dream," she tweeted on Tuesday.

Caruso-Cabrera worked for more than 20 years at CNBC as an anchor and international correspondent before leaving in 2018.

“I am the daughter and granddaughter of working class Italian and Cuban immigrants,” Caruso-Cabrera reportedly said. “I am so lucky to have had such a wonderful career and I want everybody to have the opportunity that I’ve had. That’s why I’m running.”

The former anchor currently serves on the board of Beneficient, a financial services firm located in Texas. She's made several statements ripping into socialism and big government policies.

During an episode of "Squawk Box" in 2016, she discussed the trade embargo on Cuba. She claimed that Cubans were using horses and plows to till the land, adding that both socialism and communism ensured "equal suffering."

Her book's description also praises former President Clinton for helping Americans' financial situations.

"The core principles of Reaganomics rejuvenated an unstable economy and the Clinton-era policy successes took power away from the federal government and put money in our pockets," it reads.

"We must return to the fundamentals of American politics: small, not big, government. Less spending, not more. The first step is to more narrowly define the parties’ platforms away from needlessly divisive social issues and refocus the political discussion on that really matters: economic policies that create jobs."

According to her biography, Hispanic Business Magazine listed Caruso-Cabrera as one of the "100 Most Influential Hispanics" in the country. She was also named a "Broadcaster of the Year" by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.