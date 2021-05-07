Facebook blasted by GOP lawmaker as smugglers, cartels organize migrant groups: 'Wild and unconscionable'

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., joined "Fox & Friends" and discussed sending a letter to Facebook after she reportedly founds ads for human smugglers and cartels on the platform. Cammack said migrants are being organized via Facebook communications for illegal border crossings.

REP. KAT CAMMACK: It's wild. It is absolutely unconscionable to think that this is happening. But I got to tell you, my very first border trip, we had just gotten to the Donna processing facility and there was a busload of very young children and parents with children under the age of six. And I spoke to a 15-year-old girl. I said, ‘Where are you from?’ She said, ‘Guatemala.’ I said, ‘How did you know to come here?’ And she said, ‘Facebook.’ I hadn't been but five minutes in the Donna processing facility when I heard the term Facebook. And as I went through the facility, I kept hearing from kids, from adults, Facebook. ‘Yes, we coordinated logistics through Facebook. We paid through Facebook. We talked on WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook.’ And it was a disturbing trend.

…

I figured, hey, I'm a millennial, I'm pretty savvy with Facebook, I'll do a quick search. And just this morning at six o'clock, as I'm sitting down to do this, this interview with you guys, I pull up ‘viaje a Estados Unidos’ and lo and behold, a page with directions, with routes, prices. Six grand to come to the United States. Ninety-three hundred to get to San Antonio. It takes a simple search of ‘get to the frontera.’ And that is all it takes to find out exactly who to pay, how to get here and how you're going to get smuggled across.

And they even talk about in these ads how you can take a six-year-old or under or if you're a single adult, what they're going to do to help get you across. It's absolutely nuts.

