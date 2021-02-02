Political scientist says BLM curriculum is 'destructive' to the Black community

Political scientist Carol M. Swain derided the Black Lives Matter curriculum on Monday, arguing that it hurts students and destroys the Black community.

"The curriculum put forth by Black Lives Matter and being embraced in too many places is really destructive of the Black community and the Black family and racial justice," said Swain, a former professor at Vanderbilt and Princeton.

She made those comments to Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who reported on D.C. Public Schools embracing the Black Lives Matter "week of action." The "Ingraham Angle" obtained a document that was given to teachers and outlined the week of action's "guiding principles," which included "disrupting the western-prescribed nuclear family."

"It doesn’t help Black people," Swain said in response. "It doesn’t help White people. It doesn’t help America. And I would strongly encourage everyone who cares about education to go to the Black Lives Matter website and learn more about them and their principles, because there's nothing there that advances our society in a way that's beneficial."

According to the Black Lives Matter at School website, thousands of educators and over 20 cities have participated in its movement. It's unclear whether that entailed teaching all of the principles identified on "The Ingraham Angle."

Swain also took issue with the "queer affirming" and "trans affirming" principles promoted by the week of action.

"It talks about queer-affirming culture, transgenderism. And you think about how can that be a guiding principle that's productive for our children?" she asked.

"And one thing that really disturbs me is -- this is not a principal but one of their goals is zero tolerance for discipline," she said. "The last thing the Black community needs in schools is a situation where there is no discipline. Part of the problem that affects the community is the disrespect for authority. That is why there's so much turmoil in the Black community."

She appeared to be referring to the organization's goal of ending what it called "zero-tolerance discipline."

The group's website reads: "The over-policing, out of control suspensions, and expulsions must be brought to an immediate end. To rebuild our structures, we will focus our resources on restorative justice -- the organic appointment of community leaders; mediation and processing; and equitable perspectives on rehabilitation. Ending zero tolerance and focusing our schools around restorative justice will honor an autonomous voice and vision for students, staff and faculty."