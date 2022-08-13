Expand / Collapse search
Carly Shimkus: This could motivate Trump to announce presidency before midterms

Carly Shimkus highlights how we're all still learning what happened

'Gutfeld! panelists weigh in on the latest details regarding AG Merrick Garland's role in the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

Carly Shimkus discussed how the FBI raid on Trump's house at Mar-a-Lago might actually inspire the former president to announce a re-election run prior to the midterms on "Gutfeld!"

CARLY SHIMKUS: Because you're talking about what all legal experts and we're all sort of learning this together. Is that what everybody's really interested in is the affidavit, because that will tell everybody what the judge was told and why this judge finally approved the raid. But if we don't know that, then we're still all speculating as to why this happened. And I think it's a very rare thing to say that somebody's house gets raided by the FBI and it turns out to be a good week for them. But that's sort of what this is looking like. There's still a lot we don't know. Like you said, Greg had a caveat. We don't know a lot legally, but politically, Lara Trump was just talking about how donations are pouring in in record numbers. I think that this is something that could possibly motivate Trump to announce a presidency even before the 2022 midterm elections. 

