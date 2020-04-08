Cardinal Dolan says message of Easter, Passover is 'more vivid than ever' during coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Timothy Cardinal Dolan, the Roman Catholic Archbishop of New York, told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that those marking Passover or Easter in unusual circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic should find this weekend to be "a great opportunity."

"Some people are saying, 'What a God-awful time to celebrate Passover and Holy Week and Easter,'" Dolan told host Tucker Carlson. "But I’m proposing that it’s just the opposite: This is a great opportunity this year to deepen faith by really understanding the mystery and the message of the two great major feast days for the Jewish community and the Christian community."

THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, STATE-BY-STATE

"[Passover] recalls and relives the deliverance that God gave to the Jewish people from desperation and slavery in Egypt into a new life and promise in Israel," Dolan continued. "Yes, we might be disappointed that we could never go to our synagogues, we can’t gather for Seder, we can’t go into the church buildings to celebrate these great feasts [but] the message and the history are going to ring, I think, with more resilience than ever."

The cardinal went on to compare the "transition" from the despair of Good Friday to the joy of Easter to the hope that America may be flattening the infection curve and turning the corner on the coronavirus outbreak.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"I think that’s more vivid than ever," Dolan said.

"We are all celebrating the great Liturgies and the sacred rituals," he continued, adding that while St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown Manhattan -- Dolan's home parish -- has been forced to stream its Masses online for several weeks now, Christians are still worshipping in their homes and preparing to privately celebrate the Passion and Resurrection of Jesus Christ.