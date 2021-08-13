Dr. Kevin Sabet: Cannabis industry causing ‘huge' environmental problems

Smart Approaches to Marijuana CEO Dr. Kevin Sabet told "Fox & Friends" on Friday that the cannabis industry is being a "huge problem" for the environment when it comes to water and electricity usage. Sabet reacted to a Politico report calling out the "inconvenient truth" about carbon emissions from the cannabis industry.

KEVIN SABET: It's affecting it in a huge way. First of all, marijuana is an extremely thirsty plant. It takes extreme amounts of water indoor and outdoor. Outdoor about twice as indoor to grow it. We are seeing major water depletion in states like California that are already struggling with water issues. And by the way, this is happening both the state's legal grows but also in the state illegal grows. It's not just an illegal problem.

We are seeing huge electricity usage. The marijuana industry essentially consumes the same amount of electricity as the computer industry--as home computers. Everyone owning a home computer, or laptop, and using it in the house or apartment. It’s much more than even cars and energy-efficient cars. It’s like running your dishwasher every day three times. It's a big, big problem.

