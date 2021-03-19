Candace Owens vows she'll follow through on Cardi B lawsuit: 'Not an idle threat'

Candace Owens, the conservative writer and commentator, said Thursday night that she intends to sue singer Cardi B, accusing the rapper of trying to "slander" her family members.

"It was not an idle threat," Owens, founder of the Blexit movement, told host Laura Ingraham during an appearance on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle."

"We are suing Cardi B," Owens continued. "You will be able to watch this play out in the courtroom. It is unacceptable that any person would use doctored tweets to try and libel and slander my family members, my private family members, and think that I’m going to take that sitting down."

Representatives for Cardi B did not immediately respond to after-hours emails from Fox News seeking comment, and Owens did not indicate when the suit would be filed.

Ingraham’s show pointed to an article published Thursday by the Daily Wire that said the rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, deleted tweets that contained allegedly doctored tweets about Owens' brother.

"At least three of the tweets that have been removed from Cardi’s Twitter account included screenshots of a fake tweet and false blog posts about Owens and her family," the report said.

Cardi B said she deleted the tweets from her account because her platform is for fun and entertainment.

"The tweets between me & you was not entertaining anyone. It was getting boring," she posted. "Get a life Candy it’s been two days."

It is not uncommon for celebrities to engage in edgy Twitter exchanges, but on Tuesday, the back-and-forth took an unusually personal turn.

Cardi B was apparently upset with Owens over the commentator's criticism of the singer's Grammy Awards performance of the hit song "WAP." The New York Post's Page Six reported that Owens said watching the performance was like "looking at corrosion."

"You are a cancer cell to culture," Owens wrote. "Young black girls are having their minds poisoned by what you are trying to package and sell to them as 'empowerment.'"

After a few interactions, Cardi B posted a now-deleted tweet that was supposedly from the conservative commentator’s account that claimed an affair in her marriage. Owens alleged the post was Photoshopped. Page Six said Cardi B seemed to try to validate the post by pointing to "specious blogs" that reported on it.

Owens then fired back that she intended to sue because Cardi B’s repost took aim at her brother who Owens said is a "private citizen."

Cardi B responded, "I don’t know why candy is so bothered by ‘WAP.’ I was just inspired by our former First Lady." The post included a censored photo of Melania Trump.

Errol Webber, a candidate for California governor, took to Twitter to criticize the song and pointed to a video that showed the rapper stop the song when her daughter entered the room.

"This is how you know Cardi B knows right from wrong," he posted.

Cardi B responded on Thursday night, "The Grammies are PG. That means parental guidance. Meaning is your job like it is to mine to my child to monitor what they watch. My performance was around 10 pm on a Sunday Your child should be in bed ready for school the next day why are they up watching Wap?"

She also may have sent out a message about the lawsuit in one video clip where she rapped along to another track saying, "Take that s—t to trial, b----h."