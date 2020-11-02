Candace Owens warns Democrats ahead of Election Day violence

Conservative activist and "Blackout" author Candace Owens lamented the lack of civility in modern political discourse Monday – and blamed Democrats for signaling approval of Election Day violence while undermining the legitimacy of the voting process.

"Walking down the street today in Washington, D.C., I see these doors boarded up," Owens told "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "But here's what's really interesting. These owners are also writing on these boards 'we support Black Lives Matter.' Now why would a business owner feel the need to spray paint on their own business boarded up 'we support Black Lives Matter?" It's because...they know exactly who's going to attack them. They know its not Trump supporters, they know it's the radical left."

BUSSINESS ACROSS THE COUNTRY BOARD UP AHEAD OF ELECTION DAY UNREST

Owens said violent actors "are getting dog whistled actively [from] the leftist media [who] is telling them there is no way Trump can win this election legitimately. "

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., flatly stated Sunday that the only way Democrat Joe Biden could lose the election would be "for voter suppression to be successful."

"What does that signal to all of these groups on the left? " Owens fired back. "It says 'you know what? You have a right to destroy because no matter what happens if you don't get what you want, it's because things were not done legitimately.'"

CLYBURN SAYS 'VOTER SUPPRESSION' IS ONLY WAY BIDEN CAN LOSE

Owens issued a warning to those on the left who are unbothered "watching these businesses get boarded up and have turned the other cheek this entire year because you hate Trump so much."

"Let me tell you something," she said. "You will get eaten by your own dog. When we start down this road in America if you think that we can somehow put the toothpaste back in the tube, they will come a time where your own side will have a disagreement and they're not going to stop. They will come for you too," she warned. "They will move into the suburbs, move into homes.

"There is no way to stop this," Owens concluded, "so be careful and think about that when you head to the polls. You are either on the side of mob rule or on the side of law and order."