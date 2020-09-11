Candace Owens warns conservatives have 'lost the education battle' to left, are 'guaranteeing them the future'

The left-wing leaders of public school systems across America are "replacing education with indoctrination," conservative author and activist Candace Owens told Fox News' "Life, Liberty & Levin" in an interview airing Sunday.

"If you are a Black American and you go through the public school system like I went through, you come out and you are basically a propagandist for the left and you don't realize it," Owens told host Mark Levin.

"I started on the left, although I was not politically active," she recalled. "I believed in all of the indoctrination. I believed, just four short years ago, that Republicans were racist, that conservatives were racists, and that being a Black person and being a woman disadvantaged me in life. And I'm a pretty smart person. These were things that I learned actively.

"It wasn't because I wanted to be anti-American," Owens added. "It wasn't because I wanted to believe these things. It was because it was taught to me via the public school system."

Owens, the author of the recent book "Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democratic Plantation" went on to warn her fellow conservatives that they have "lost the education battle with the left."

"If we continue to allow the Democrat Party to control education, we are guaranteeing them the future because the youth is the future," she stated.

The tragic outcome, according to Owens, is a school system that is "actually failing kids," especially Black kids.

"In California, 75% of Black boys cannot pass a basic literacy exam," she said. "That is astounding. You will never hear Black Lives Matter talk about that. You will never hear a Democratic candidate talk about that ... In Baltimore, across five schools, they couldn't find a single child that was proficient in reading and writing and math ... People should be talking about that."

Those failures, Owens claimed, are part of what she called the "modernized techniques of the slave replantation" practiced by Democrats and the left.

"What is the one thing black Americans were not allowed to do?" she asked. "Learn to read. Learn to write. The punishment would have been severe for that. And the reason for that is simple. It's because an educated mind cannot be enslaved. And what we're seeing today ... [is] this dumbing down of the education system where kids are learning feelings and they're not learning facts, they're not learning practical skills ... It's problematic and it's something that we need to have a meaningful discussion about. It needs to be more than a discussion. It needs to be action that is taken."