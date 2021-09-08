Candace Owens rips AOC's 'menstruating person' defense to heartbeat bill: 'Sad to explain basic biology'

Author and commentator Candace Owens keyed into what she saw as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's reticence to use the term "woman" as opposed to "menstruating person" in her rebuttal to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signing the state's new heartbeat bill into law.

The law will prohibit abortions to children in the womb whose heartbeats are detected; typically in the sixth week of pregnancy.

In an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Ocasio-Cortez claimed Abbott may not be "familiar with a menstruating person's body – in fact, I do know he's not familiar with a woman – a female – a menstruating person's body."

"So we know that none of this is about supporting life. What this is about is controlling women’s bodies. And controlling people who are not cisgender men," she continued, using a term for a person who identifies as the gender they were identified as at birth.

Owens told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host Brian Kilmeade that the Bronx lawmaker is making both a specious argument and is apparently afraid of woke repercussions of failing to distinguish women from "menstruating people."

"Isn’t it so sad we have to talk about basic biology especially when you are dealing with someone who is a 32-year-old congresswoman -- I’m sorry, did I say woman, I meant to say Congressmenstruatingperson – because were not allowed to say woman," said Owens, who is also 32.

"She nearly cripples her own argument here. Her argument is the evil GOP Is taking away actions that women are allowed to take via abortion -- but she is immediately saying something worse: the actions women are allowed to take, are we even allowed to exist anymore?" she said.

Owens said Ocasio-Cortez is emblematic of the contemporary Democratic Party, in that they have been conditioned to cater to every identifying faction or group, for fear of being immediately and permanently ostracized like their ideological opponents.

"This is what her side represents – it is so radical [you] can’t even formulate the word 'woman' because you feel too scared, because you have to accommodate all of these various genders, and trans people are also women… No – Women are women, if you can’t enter a debate about abortion and even identify what it means to be a woman you have no place in that debate," she said.

Owens later added that the millennial congresswoman is indeed "good for the Republican Party" because she routinely puts her "radicalism" on display, and therefore endears more centrist Americans toward whatever the political alternative would be.

"When she says ‘the patriarchy’ and the patriarchal idea that all the stuff we are saying, and then reducing us to a uterus while not recognizing that she is reducing women to the idea that we are just ‘menstruating persons’ is way worse," said Owens.

"I would rather be a uterus than be referred to as a ‘menstruating person’. It’s good for our side, people need to see just how radical the left has become."