Canceling student loan debt shows Democrats are the party of the rich: Ari Fleischer

Biden admin to cancel $5.8B in school loans for former Corinthian College students

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Ari Fleischer: Canceling student loan debt shows Democrats are the party of the rich

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer on President Biden canceling loan debt for 560K people.

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration's push to cancel student loan debt shows Democrats are the party of the "rich" by shifting the cost of higher education to taxpayers who didn't go to college.

BIDEN ADMIN TO CANCEL $5.8B IN SCHOOL LOANS FOR FORMER CORINTHIAN COLLEGE STUDENTS

ARI FLEISCHER: Liberals are pressing the Biden administration to forgive these loans. The fact is, the Democratic Party is increasingly turning into the party of the rich. Their policies, these policies help college graduates at the expense of people who didn't go to college. They help people with master's degrees, with PhDs at the expense of people who didn't get those type of degrees. And look at their tax policies. 

..

They want to provide tax deductions for people who have houses that have more than $10,000 worth of interest payments on them to forgive their state and local income taxes. These are the policies that benefit the richest among U.S. college graduates, not blue-collar working Americans. Two-thirds of Americans don't go to college. So why should they bail out those who did? 

Fleischer on Biden canceling student loan debt: What principle is involved here? Video
