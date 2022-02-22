Expand / Collapse search
Canadian pastor and veteran rips Justin Trudeau for treating his own citizens like 'terrorists'

Harold Ristau says parking infractions were only crimes committed by truckers

By Amy Nelson | Fox News
Veteran who joined freedom convoy slams Trudeau for extending emergency powers

Pastor and veteran Harold Ristau reacts to PM Justin Trudeau and Canadian lawmakers extending the Emergency Powers Act.

Harold Ristau, a Canadian pastor and veteran, called out Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for treating his own citizens like terrorists after he invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests. 

Ristau, who took part in the convoy in early February, led a group of protesters in prayer and joined them in singing the Canadian national anthem

A Freedom Convoy demonstrator holds a "Hold The Line" sign while dancing in Ottawa, Canada

A Freedom Convoy demonstrator holds a "Hold The Line" sign while dancing in Ottawa, Canada (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

According to Ristau, the ‘Freedom Convoy’ is the result of average Canadians feeling as though any pushback or skepticism of vaccine mandates have been ignored.

"So the convoy of freedom began with the question of whether or not those who are unvaccinated continue to be punished for being unvaccinated and whether or not they can simply do their jobs," Ristau said on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday.

RAND PAUL DENOUNCES TRUDEAU'S ‘DANGEROUS’ EMERGENCIES ACT, WARNS OF SIMILAR US LAWS

He emphasized that the protests were organized as a way to peacefully and legally express an opposing opinion. 

"Justin Trudeau has made it clear without using the word terrorist, he’s basically treated the protesters as he could with any terrorist organization, saying I won’t negotiate with terrorists," he said.

Justin Trudeau overreached in invoking Emergencies Act: civil rights activist Video

Ristau, however, pointed out that the "greatest crimes" committed by protesters are parking infractions and the only violence is being instigated by police

The Canadian House of Commons voted Monday night to extend emergency powers even after the majority of protesters were removed from Ottawa. 

CANADA FREEDOM CONVOY: EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT MEMBER COMPARES TRUDEAU TO COMMUNIST ‘DICTATOR’

Ristau compared the Emergencies Act to martial law. 

"It’s only been used a couple of times in our history," Ristau said. "The last time it was used was in the 1970s when [Trudeau's] father used it against real terrorists who wanted to separate from Canada."

For over two weeks, trucks have lined the streets outside the Parliament of Canada in Ottawa

For over two weeks, trucks have lined the streets outside the Parliament of Canada in Ottawa (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

Ristau was referencing the October Crisis, which began when a government official and a British diplomat were kidnapped from their homes and one was ultimately murdered. It was the first time the War Measures Act, now replaced by the Emergencies Act, was used.

Ristau, however, does not believe the "Freedom Convoy" warrants such measures.

"It’s absolutely unjustifiable," he said.

Amy Nelson is a producer with Fox News Digital.