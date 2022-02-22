Canadian pastor and veteran rips Justin Trudeau for treating his own citizens like 'terrorists'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Harold Ristau, a Canadian pastor and veteran, called out Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for treating his own citizens like terrorists after he invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests.

Ristau, who took part in the convoy in early February, led a group of protesters in prayer and joined them in singing the Canadian national anthem.

According to Ristau, the ‘Freedom Convoy’ is the result of average Canadians feeling as though any pushback or skepticism of vaccine mandates have been ignored.

"So the convoy of freedom began with the question of whether or not those who are unvaccinated continue to be punished for being unvaccinated and whether or not they can simply do their jobs," Ristau said on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday.

He emphasized that the protests were organized as a way to peacefully and legally express an opposing opinion.

"Justin Trudeau has made it clear without using the word terrorist, he’s basically treated the protesters as he could with any terrorist organization, saying I won’t negotiate with terrorists," he said.

Ristau, however, pointed out that the "greatest crimes" committed by protesters are parking infractions and the only violence is being instigated by police.

The Canadian House of Commons voted Monday night to extend emergency powers even after the majority of protesters were removed from Ottawa.

Ristau compared the Emergencies Act to martial law.

"It’s only been used a couple of times in our history," Ristau said. "The last time it was used was in the 1970s when [Trudeau's] father used it against real terrorists who wanted to separate from Canada."

Ristau was referencing the October Crisis, which began when a government official and a British diplomat were kidnapped from their homes and one was ultimately murdered. It was the first time the War Measures Act, now replaced by the Emergencies Act, was used.

Ristau, however, does not believe the "Freedom Convoy" warrants such measures.

"It’s absolutely unjustifiable," he said.