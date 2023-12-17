California ski resort's plan to erect Virgin Mary statue ignites fury among locals: 'Keep religion out'

A rural California ski resort's plans to install a 20-foot statue of the Virgin Mary has left some irate and pushing back against the Christian symbol they say disrespects the area's rich Native American history.

"Virgin Mary at a ski resort makes no sense, keep religion out of skiing," one critic wrote, echoing the complaints of multiple others.

"As a lifelong skier of this park and mountain that holds a dear place in so many peoples' hearts, I am severely disappointed by the choice to erect a giant statue of the Virgin Mary…" another said. "Shame on you Mt. Shasta Ski Park for desecrating this beautiful, powerful & spiritual place…"

A third capitalized on concerns that the move disrespects the area's history imbued in Native American culture.

"Are you kidding?" they wrote, adding in part, "Given the deep Native American history to that area and the long mysterious Lemurian beliefs, it would be a shame to add this statue!!"

On the same note, one commenter wrote, "Maybe erect a statue showing respect to the native folks killed by religion who were there long before y'all owned the mountain."

Critics also started an online petition demanding construction of the statue "cease and desist," alleging it "threatens to alienate" members of the "diverse community" who don't share the same Christian beliefs as the resort's owners.

The petition also asked the U.S. Forest Service, "with whom the ski park holds use permits," to "insist that Mount Shasta Ski Park discontinue" the project.

A post on the park's Facebook page explained that erecting the statue was a longtime goal of owners Robin Merlo and her late husband Ray, who died in 2020, three years after they purchased the park, The Los Angeles Times reported.

"In the words of Robin Merlo, This statue is a promise fulfilled and a true representation of the dedication to family that we all value so much here at the Ski Park," the post read. "The goal is not to focus on any one religion but to acknowledge and honor the beauty and spiritual power of the mountain we all love so much."

Those critical of the decision also called out the resort for limiting comments on its social media posts and for failing to address the outrage afflicting members of the community.

Not all commenters were critical of the statue or the resort, however, including one who said they were "THRILLED" about it and added, "Please stay strong and continue with your plan. This world – and this state, especially – needs more religion."

"It's your property I think it's a beautiful idea [and] can't wait to see it," wrote another, while a third said, "I am an atheist, but I applaud you for exercising your beliefs."

The resort has not mentioned any plans to reverse course on the statue.

The project itself is expected to be completed at the top of Douglas Butte on Mt. Shasta next summer, with the platform visible this season.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mt. Shasta Ski Park for comment via email, but did not receive an immediate response.