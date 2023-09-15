Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

California school board to limit flags from school campuses except the American and state flag

Other flags now must be approved by the superintendent

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
close
Sonja Shaw: CA AG Rob Bonta is assuming parents are dangerous to their kids Video

Sonja Shaw: CA AG Rob Bonta is assuming parents are dangerous to their kids

Chino Valley Unified School Board president Sonja Shaw weighs in on an Alabama library reversing its decision to cancel a book reading event for Kirk Cameron on 'Fox News @ Night.'

After heated comments from community members, the Temecula Valley Unified School District (TVUSD) in California voted to approve a policy banning flags from campuses besides the U.S. and state flags at a school board meeting on Tuesday.

Any other flag now has to be approved by TVUSD’s superintendent.

Although a number of people at the TVUSD board meeting claimed the ban was aimed at the pride flag, the board never mentioned that it had anything to do with the pride flag and said the new policy was not about any specific flag.

3RD SCHOOL DISTRICT IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA TO ALLOW PARENTS TO BE NOTIFIED IF CHILD IDENTIFIES AS TRANSGENDER

Temecula Valley Unified School Board President Komrosky listens during a public meeting

TVUSD President Joseph Komrosky told Fox News Digital that the policy banning all flags on school campuses is complying with California state code.  (Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images)

"Get with the times and embrace diversity," one speaker said during the meeting's public comment session. "You can ban our flags, you can erase us from textbooks, you can out us to our parents, call us groomers, but like the sun, we will shine. We don’t need an agenda for that."

"It makes me so upset, and that is the reason why I'm up here," one woman said. "That I have to go to my child's school and see a rainbow flag hung on a wall. We don't need to know what your personal sexual preference is."

CALIFORNIA SCHOOL BOARD VOTES TO ALLOW PARENTS TO BE NOTIFIED IF CHILD IDENTIFIES AS TRANSGENDER

Another audience member thanked Temecula Valley School Board President Joseph Komrosky and school board members Jennifer Wiersma and Danny Gonzalez.

"We also know that you have been repeatedly attacked and threatened by the loud minority in Temecula for simply carrying out the will of the people," the speaker said. "Please know that you’re not alone. We’re here with you — feel your pain and we got your back."

The board ended up voting 3–2 to adopt the policy. 

Bisexual identification consists of the majority of LGBTQ+ students at Brown University, according to the survey. 

Komrosky told FOX News Digital they are complying with California state code, adding that the American and California state flags are a symbol of unity and other flags "simply do not serve that function."

"Thankfully, TVUSD is now complying sufficiently with CA Ed. Code, as the majority of the board voted in an administrative regulation (AR) that ensures that we have a standard American flag, and CA state flag in all of our classrooms, so that they can be displayed properly," Komrosky said.

CALIFORNIA SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT ATTACKS AG PROBE INTO PARENTAL RIGHTS POLICY ON GENDER IDENTITY: 'BLACKMAIL'

"This way, our teachers can lead the students in our daily Patriotic exercise, and the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag, that is required by law. CA Ed. Codes 233.5, 38117, 52720, 52730, and 60200.5, all supported my motivational attitude for this needed change, as they highlighted the concepts of patriotism and American citizenship, amongst others, that our students need to know about and practice."

In August, TVUSD approved a policy allowing parents to be notified if their child identifies as transgender, joining a wave of California districts in pushing this kind of measure.

California AG on migrants

California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022. ((AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File))

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

This move came after other California school districts — Murrieta Valley Unified School District and Chino Valley Unified School District — passed parental notification policies, but a judge blocked Chino's on Sept. 6. All three school districts prompted California Attorney General Rob Bonta to denounce their actions.

On Wednesday, trustees representing the Sunol Glen Unified School District in California passed a similar policy

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn