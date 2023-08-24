3rd school district in central California to allow parents to be notified if child identifies as transgender

The Temecula Valley Unified School District on Tuesday approved a policy allowing parents to be notified if their child identifies as transgender, joining a wave of California districts in pushing this kind of measure.

"‘To Defend Parental Rights.’ Last night, I kept that promise and will always advocate that parents are the cornerstone of education. Parents are the heroes in all of this, and I am just an elected servant that heard their many voices, and stood up for them and their kids," Board President of TVUSD Dr. Joseph Komrosky told Fox News Digital.

Komrosky added that the board meeting started on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. and lasted until 1:30 a.m.

"It was a long night, to say the least, but this right thing was done in the end, by the majority of the school board, here in Temecula," he said.

Komrosky went on to say, "Our schools, teachers' unions, county, state, or country do not own our kids, We the parents do, and it is our God-given right! To this end, We the People, both parents and patriots of this country have risen, and will fight to protect our kids in schools at all costs."

"Quite frankly," he continued, "It’s not just our school district that should be passing a parental rights notification policy, but all school districts across the state, country, and entire world. Let this be a call to action for all parents to stand together in solidarity regarding this issue."

This move came after other central California school districts Murrieta Valley Unified School District (MVUSD) and Chino Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) passed parental notification policies. All three school districts prompted California Attorney General Rob Bonta to denounce their actions.

The Murrieta Valley Unified School District (MVUSD) earlier this month passed the policy by a 3-2 vote after parents spoke in favor.

The policy included a copy of CVUSD policy, which is similar in that it also requires staff to notify parents if their child is transgender.

The State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond emailed a letter to the MVUSD board requesting them to reverse the policy.

Bonta released a statement condemning all three school districts: "The rise in school districts adopting policies that target California’s vulnerable LGBTQ+ student population is of grave concern," Bonta said.

"My office is closely monitoring the situation and will not tolerate districts compromising the safety and privacy of transgender and gender nonconforming students. We will remain committed to ensuring school policies do not violate students’ civil rights."

Earlier this month, Bonta announced opening a civil rights investigation into CVUSD for potential legal violations after they passed a policy requiring staff to notify parents of their child’s gender identity.

Bonta’s statement came after he sent a letter on July 10 threatening to "take action as appropriate to vigorously protect students’ civil rights."

Bonta’s letter warned Superintendent Norman Enfield and the board of education about the "potential infringements on students' civil and privacy rights and educational opportunities."

CVUSD Board President Sonja Shaw told Fox News Digital "soon in September all our friends in central California will be passing it prayerfully."

She added, "I’m so proud of all of those that are coming together to protect our children from the sexual perversion and attacks on families by the political Cartel of Newsom, Bonta, and Thurmond."

