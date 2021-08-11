Caitlyn Jenner: Gavin Newsom is responsible for 'epidemic of crime,' he's failed California

Republican California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner ripped embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom for a lack of leadership and blamed him for an "epidemic of crime" in an interview on "The Story" Wednesday.

Jenner joined host Martha MacCallum to discuss the crime crisis facing Oakland business leaders who have asked Newsom to send in the state police in response to the spike in assaults and homicides.

Jenner said she encouraged reinforcements be sent in, proposing Newsom declare a state of emergency. She noted that he also has the power to call in the National Guard.



JENNER HEADING TO US-MEXICO BORDER AS PART OF CALIFORNIA RECALL CAMPAIGN TOUR

"Right now we have an epidemic of crime in this state. It's legal right now to steal in San Francisco, you see it all the time," Jenner said. "This is about leadership. Governor Newsom is not a leader."

"When it comes to the police force, when it comes to crime, you have powers as governor. You obviously have veto power and the power to put in a state of emergency. He also has the power to bring in the National Guard if it's that important. He's not doing any of that," she continued. "Just recently on an interview, he was really downplaying the crime that is happening in this state when it's rampant. We just can't have that in a leader. He needs to stand up, support our police and support the communities and the safety of our cities."





The 1976 Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete touted support for law enforcement while castigating the California governor for not giving the police the tools they need to restore law and order.

"You have to be able to stop the crime that's going on right now," she said. "People are worried about a lot of things. People in L.A. are worried about driving down the freeway and getting shot. The state is totally out of control when it comes to Gavin Newsom. He's the leader, and he's 100% responsible for protecting the citizens of this state. He's just not doing it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jenner suggested Newsom is beginning to buckle under the pressure of recall effort against him.

"All he's worried about right now is the recall election. Banging on the table, yelling and screaming about the recall," she said. "I hate to clue you in, Gavin, you're going to get recalled. There's going to be somebody else in there pretty quick. You have failed this state and you've done a horrible job."