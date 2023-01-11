Byron Donalds reacts to race-tinged clash with Joy Reid: 'Important for all' to hear conservative ideas

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., whose name was put into consideration for Speaker of the House during several votes, reacted to his fiery interview with MSNBC's Joy Reid over the matter.

On "Hannity," host Sean Hannity played clips of the liberal host asking Donalds if the Republican caucus was trying to make a "diversity statement" by putting his name up against now-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

During the segment, Donalds shot back that he could confirm that was not the idea because he was in the room when the nominating decision was made.

Reid also criticized Donalds for being a relatively new lawmaker who was accepting of nomination to the powerful speakership.

HOUSE SPEAKER RACE: REP-ELECT BYRON DONALDS RESPONDS TO 'RETRIBUTION' FOR RUNNING AGAINST KEVIN MCCARTHY

"Am I to be despised for my youth because I've served one term? My members know that I have the ability to engage other members through the conference," Donalds replied in-part.

On "Hannity," Donalds' wife Erika joined her husband on the program, saying that he is indeed a "natural-born leader" and the future of the GOP.

"People who worked with him in his career in finance know it. I certainly know it, and my boys do. It's unfortunate that those on the other side – they're the ones trying to tokenize him and say that the only reason he's successful is because of the color of his skin or because of who his wife is and the color of my skin," said Erika, who is White.

"We all know that that's not true. And he has achieved his success by hard work, merit and intelligence. And I'm so proud of him."

REP. CORI BUSH ATTACKS BYRON DONALDS AS A ‘PROP,’ CLAIMS HE SUPPORTS UPHOLDING WHITE SUPREMACY

Congressman Donalds later added that he doesn't pay close attention to what Reid often says, but that he appeared on her program to bring a viewpoint to an audience that rarely receives it:

"I think going on the show was more about bringing the ideas of conservatism to all voters, something I told my voters back in southwest Florida I was going to do," he said.

"And, you know, I have no problem doing those interviews because it's important that all Americans hear the ideas that conservatives push and that we believe in, because it's been the thing that's made America the beacon of light across the world."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So I'm not afraid of the tough talk or the battles, because that's what's necessary for Republicanism – and conservatism, more importantly -- to succeed in these United States," Donalds concluded.

Erika Donalds later commented that it is important for people like her husband to go on MSNBC and CNN and other left-leaning networks to offer that different perspective and discuss policies viewers may not get the full story on.

Host Sean Hannity joked he personally gave up on mainstream media appearances after he joined "The View" when comedian Rosie O'Donnell was on the panel.

"That was it for me. A total waste of my time," he said.