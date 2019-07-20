Buzz Aldrin: 50 years after Apollo 11, here’s how we can make the next amazing journey

On the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, Buzz Aldrin appeared on "Cavuto Live" to discuss the historic mission and the United States' next phase in space exploration.

Host Neil Cavuto asked Aldrin about the lull in manned space exploration mission to which the astronaut voiced his support for an alliance of "capable space agencies" to push forward to Mars.

"Well I think we need to build up an alliance. And since we've been marking time for 10, 15 years I would call it the next step," Aldrin said in an interview that aired Saturday.

"Space Alliance. Those are the capable space agencies and commercial activities that can make up the capability to carry out things."

Aldrin voiced his concerns with the lack of advancement by NASA half a century after his lunar module became the first entity to land on the moon.

"It concerns me that we haven't been able to keep the momentum going. We're into one program or another," Aldrin said.

Asked what he thinks about when he looks at the moon, the astronaut appeared to focus on looking forward rather than backward as he noted the possible discovery of ice crystals.

"The ice crystals are still there so that means we can melt that that's water. Water is hydrogen-oxygen and that's rocket fuel," Aldrin said.

Aldrin was still able to reflect on Apollo 11 mission and his experience on the surface of the moon.

"To me it was a magnificent tribute to all of humanity and especially to the United States to be able to carry out this sort of a challenge," Aldrin said.

"And yet as I looked around. Nothing could be more desolate than the moon."