Buttigieg's brother-in-law: 'Everything Pete is pushing' is 'anti-God'

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg's brother-in-law, Pastor Rhyan Glezman, slammed the Democratic hopeful for his comments Tuesday night, when the candidate claimed he doesn't see "any compatibility" between supporting President Trump and the teachings in Scripture after declaring that God "does not belong to a political party."

"Yeah, in the height of intellectual dishonesty for Pete to make claims that there's no compatibility with being a Christian and voting for Trump, [when] Pete, in fact, is the one who is pushing agendas and rhetoric that is against, clearly against Scripture," Glezman said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Wednesday.

"Just everything that Pete is pushing is, it's anti-God. I'm just gonna be honest with you," Glezman said. "Nothing lines up with Scripture for him to make cases like to say that you cannot be a Christian and vote for Trump. He's the one that is openly contradicting God's word over and over."

Buttigieg's brother-in-law said the former South Bend mayor's political platform was "anti-God."

"Do you think that it's impossible to be a Christian and support Trump?" CNN host Erin Burnett had asked Buttigieg during a town hall.

"I'm not going to tell other Christians how to be Christian," Buttigieg said, "but I will say I cannot find any compatibility between the way this president conducts himself and anything I find in Scripture."

Glezman also reacted to a clip of Buttigieg on "The View" addressing partial-birth abortion, in which co-host Meghan McCain asked the candidate about the topic, saying Democrats -- including pro-life Democrats -- want to know where his "line is."

"But my point is that it shouldn't be up to a government official to draw the line," Buttigieg said on the segment. "It should be up to the woman who's confronted."

"I'm just in a state of lament when you hear that we have someone running for commander in chief who can't make a moral decision on whether to keep a child after it's already been born or to have it killed," Glezman told Tucker on Wednesday. "What kind of moral suggestions is he going to be given if he can't come to an understanding of that? It's just, it's alarming."

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.