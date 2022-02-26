ADVERTISEMENTSkip
PHOTO GALLERY: Kyiv under attack as Russia invades Ukraine
- Medical specialists transport a woman, who was wounded in the shelling of an apartment building, to an ambulance, as her husband stands nearby, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022read more
- An armed local resident carries a cat in a carrier and a fish in an aquarium, which he took out of an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022.read more
- A volunteer, holding a rifle, protects a main road leading into Kyiv on February 25, 2022.read more
- A soldier checks vehicles in Zhuliany neighborhood of Kyiv during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, on February 26, 2022.read more
- Ukraine's biggest national flag flies in Kyiv on February 26, 2022.read more
- An Ukrainian service member drinks a cup of tea as he patrol the empty road on west side of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the morning of February 26, 2022read more
- Ukrainian service members look for and collect unexploded shells after a fighting with Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the morning of February 26, 2022, according to Ukrainian service personnel at the scene.read more
- A Ukrainian soldier stands guard behind tires in Zhuliany neighborhood of Kyiv during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, on February 26, 2022.read more
- An armored vehicle drives along in Zhuliany neighborhood of Kyiv during Russia's invasion of Ukraineread more
- A car with a smashed window on February 26, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Explosions and gunfire were reported around Kyiv on the second night of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.read more
- Firefighters work by a damaged apartment building in Kyiv which was hit by a recent shelling during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, on February 26, 2022read more
- People take cover as an air-raid siren sounds, near an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022.read more
- Surveillance footage shows a missile hitting a residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 26, 2022, in this still image taken from a handout video.read more
- Ukrainian soldiers take positions outside a military facility as two cars burn, in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter.read more
- Ukrainian soldiers take positions outside a military facility as two cars burn, in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.read more
- A toy amongst the debris near an apartment building damaged following a rocket attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter.read more
- A soldier's helmet with a bullet hole near debris of burning military trucks, in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelterread more
- A Ukrainian police officer detains a car driver in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter.read more
- A Ukrainian soldier shows a grenade, near burning military trucks in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter.read more
- Ukrainian soldiers take positions outside a military facility as two cars burn, in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter.read more
- Civil defense personnel man a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.read more
- A Ukrainian soldier runs holding his weapon outside a military facility, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter.read more
