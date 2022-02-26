Go Back
    PHOTO GALLERY: Kyiv under attack as Russia invades Ukraine

  Medical specialists transport a woman, who was wounded in the shelling of an apartment building, to an ambulance, as her husband stands nearby, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022
    Medical specialists transport a woman, who was wounded in the shelling of an apartment building, to an ambulance, as her husband stands nearby, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022
    REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
  An armed local resident carries a cat in a carrier and a fish in an aquarium, which he took out of an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022.
    An armed local resident carries a cat in a carrier and a fish in an aquarium, which he took out of an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022.
    REUTERS/Mikhail Palinchak
  A volunteer, holding a rifle, protects a main road leading into Kyiv on February 25, 2022.
    A volunteer, holding a rifle, protects a main road leading into Kyiv on February 25, 2022.
    DANIEL LEAL/ AFP via Getty Images
  A soldier checks vehicles in Zhuliany neighborhood of Kyiv during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, on February 26, 2022. 
    A soldier checks vehicles in Zhuliany neighborhood of Kyiv during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, on February 26, 2022. 
    Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  Ukraine's biggest national flag flies in Kyiv on February 26, 2022. 
    Ukraine's biggest national flag flies in Kyiv on February 26, 2022. 
    GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images
  An Ukrainian service member drinks a cup of tea as he patrol the empty road on west side of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the morning of February 26, 2022
    An Ukrainian service member drinks a cup of tea as he patrol the empty road on west side of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the morning of February 26, 2022
    DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images
  Ukrainian service members look for and collect unexploded shells after a fighting with Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the morning of February 26, 2022, according to Ukrainian service personnel at the scene. 
    Ukrainian service members look for and collect unexploded shells after a fighting with Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the morning of February 26, 2022, according to Ukrainian service personnel at the scene. 
    SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images
  A Ukrainian soldier stands guard behind tires in Zhuliany neighborhood of Kyiv during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, on February 26, 2022. 
    A Ukrainian soldier stands guard behind tires in Zhuliany neighborhood of Kyiv during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, on February 26, 2022. 
    Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  An armored vehicle drives along in Zhuliany neighborhood of Kyiv during Russia's invasion of Ukraine
    An armored vehicle drives along in Zhuliany neighborhood of Kyiv  during Russia's invasion of Ukraine
    Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  A car with a smashed window on February 26, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Explosions and gunfire were reported around Kyiv on the second night of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
    A car with a smashed window on February 26, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Explosions and gunfire were reported around Kyiv on the second night of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
    Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images
  Firefighters work by a damaged apartment building in Kyiv which was hit by a recent shelling during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, on February 26, 2022
    Firefighters work by a damaged apartment building in Kyiv which was hit by a recent shelling during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, on February 26, 2022
    Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  •  
     
    Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  People take cover as an air-raid siren sounds, near an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. 
    People take cover as an air-raid siren sounds, near an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. 
    REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
  Surveillance footage shows a missile hitting a residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 26, 2022, in this still image taken from a handout video. 
    Surveillance footage shows a missile hitting a residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 26, 2022, in this still image taken from a handout video. 
     Vitali Klitschko via Telegram/Handout
  Ukrainian soldiers take positions outside a military facility as two cars burn, in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. 
    Ukrainian soldiers take positions outside a military facility as two cars burn, in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. 
    AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
  Ukrainian soldiers take positions outside a military facility as two cars burn, in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
    Ukrainian soldiers take positions outside a military facility as two cars burn, in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
    AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
  A toy amongst the debris near an apartment building damaged following a rocket attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. 
    A toy amongst the debris near an apartment building damaged following a rocket attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. 
    AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
  A soldier's helmet with a bullet hole near debris of burning military trucks, in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter
    A soldier's helmet with a bullet hole near debris of burning military trucks, in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter
    AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
  A Ukrainian police officer detains a car driver in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. 
    A Ukrainian police officer detains a car driver in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. 
    AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
  A Ukrainian soldier shows a grenade, near burning military trucks in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. 
    A Ukrainian soldier shows a grenade, near burning military trucks in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. 
    AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
  Ukrainian soldiers take positions outside a military facility as two cars burn, in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. 
    Ukrainian soldiers take positions outside a military facility as two cars burn, in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. 
    AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
  Civil defense personnel man a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. 
    Civil defense personnel man a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. 
    AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
  A Ukrainian soldier runs holding his weapon outside a military facility, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. 
    A Ukrainian soldier runs holding his weapon outside a military facility, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. 
    AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
