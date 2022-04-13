Karl Rove on buses of migrants arriving in DC from Texas: When is the federal government going to step up?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove appeared on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to bus illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C. as America's border crisis rages. Rove asked when the federal government will "step up" to fulfill its duties on immigration and said Abbott's move is the only way Americans can get lawmakers' attention.

KARL ROVE: It's a demonstration of how desperate the situation is along the Texas border. Look, we're spending tens of millions of dollars of Texas revenue to provide National Guardsmen to fill the holes along the border that the Border Patrol says it doesn't have enough federal personnel to cover. So, when is the federal government going to step up and uphold its responsibility? This thing has been called a stunt, but it is about the only way that we can sort of grab the attention of the nation and of the federal government and say, "meet your responsibilities to control the border."

