Buck Sexton says St. Louis couple had a right to self-defense: 'Doesn't matter what Democrats say'

Buck Sexton argued on Wednesday that the St. Louis couple was justified in brandishing guns in the front yard of their home while protesters approached their property.

“Some of these protests have devolved, many of them have devolved into violence, looting, and arson and all of these protests, as a result of that, can carry some degree of a legitimate concern for people when they see them on private property breaking into or near to a private home in this way because we’ve all seen the images of the burning buildings, we’ve all seen what happened in these circumstances,” the host of "The Buck Sexton Show" told “America’s Newsroom.”

READ MORE: WHAT IS MISSOURI'S CASTLE DOCTRINE?

The St. Louis couple caught on video brandishing guns in their front yard is being investigated by local law enforcement.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the homeowners seen in the now-viral video, are being investigated by the St. Louis Police Department and the city's circuit attorney, Kimberly Garder.

“I am alarmed at the events that occurred over the weekend, where peaceful protesters were met by guns and a violent assault,” Gardner said Monday. “We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation or threat of deadly force will not be tolerated.”

An attorney for the couple said some of the protesters who were near the home were armed. Sexton, a former CIA officer, said the McCloskeys, had a right to defend their home if they feel threatened.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"Self-defense and even the presentation of a possible self-defense” is a problem in the eyes of some on the left, he argued, and "not the mob menacing people and threatening people while they are having dinner."

"This needs to stop," Sexton said. "Everyone has the right to self-defense. It doesn’t matter what Democrats say about it."