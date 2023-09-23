Bryan Kohberger's former friend speaks out, tells FOX Nation murder suspect was 'frustrated' towards women

Trials don’t always dive into the psychology of what makes a killer, a killer.



Now, former prosecutor and crime expert Nancy Grace aims to discover who Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger really is in her new FOX Nation special, "Brian Kohberger: I Am Blank."

Nancy Grace revisited Kohberger’s middle school days in the "Nancy Grace Investigates" Exclusive, during which guests from the Idaho quadruple murder suspect's past sit down on camera for the first time.

Kohberger’s former friend, Jack Baylis, told FOX Nation that the two would often discuss women and how they felt "frustrated" with the dating scene. Baylis said women would "ghost" them, an online phenomenon where users get ignored with little explanation.

Clinical, police and forensic psychologist Dr. Kris Mohandie weighs in, explaining that "frustration" is a common feeling for "incels," or involuntary celibate, often online young men.

Three of the four victims Kohberger allegedly killed were women. All were University of Idaho students, stabbed to death in Nov. 2022. Kohberger was arrested on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary while studying toward a Ph.D. in criminology.

Kohberger’s trial is on pause after his attorneys waived his right to a speedy trial. They said they needed more time to create a defense.



The FOX Nation special also shows that Kohberger would message his friend that he’s been "depressed" for so long, he "developed a weird sense of meaning."

The friend also offered that Kohberger would get "aggressive" when drunk, and that his friends would have to hide his car keys. Additionally, Baylis suggested Kohberger would do "other sketchy drugs."

Kohberger reportedly kicked a heroin addiction before pursuing his criminal justice degree. He also faced charges in 2014 for trying to sell his sister’s iPhone, allegedly while abusing heroine at just 19 years old.



Despite the revelations, Nancy Grace told "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday that any alleged alcohol or drug use will likely not be used as a defense in his trial.

One victim's father, Steve Goncalves, told FOX News Digital last week that Kohberger is receiving special treatment in jail.

He said, "I've been informed that his pretrial privileges, like his five suits, video and computer special treatment and vegan meals are unprecedented in the history of Idaho."

The sheriff did not respond to a request for comment.



Goncalves' daughter, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was found dead alongside her lifelong best friend and housemate Madison Mogen, also 21, in the latter's third-floor bedroom at their rental house on King Road, just steps off the college campus . On the second floor, police found their housemate, Xana Kernodle, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, both 20. All four had been stabbed to death, according to the county coroner.

Kohberger has been held without bail at the Latah County Jail in Moscow, Idaho, since January.

