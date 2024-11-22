Brothers who staged Jussie Smollett hoax respond to reversal of conviction: 'Injustice'

Abimbola 'Bola' and Olabinjo 'Ola' Osundairo, the brothers who have admitted to helping Jussie Smollett stage a hoax for media attention, responded to a recent decision in the actor's case on Fox News.

The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday overturned Jussie Smollett's hate crime hoax conviction. Smollett attracted widespread media attention in 2019 after he reported to Chicago police that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two men wearing ski masks in January 2019.

"We were taken back initially, not because of the Supreme Court's decision, but because Jussie never admitted guilt," Abimbola said. "We understand that he has due process rights and double jeopardy should not be and is not allowed in America. However, Jussie should have admitted guilt."

JUSSIE SMOLLETT CONVICTION OVERTURNED BY ILLINOIS SUPREME COURT

"The real injustice here was the sweetheart deal that [Smollett] was given by Kim Foxx's office at the beginning of all of this," Olabinjo said.

After special prosecutor Kim Foxx requested a new inquiry, the "Empire" star was convicted on five felony counts and later sentenced to 150 days in county jail. The Illinois Supreme Court decided Thursday that the special prosecutor's decision to retry Smollett on charges violated his rights.

"Jussie got that deal because he has influence and power," Abimbola said. "So it shows that there are two different citizens in America. One with power and one without. And that's why he got that sweetheart deal."

JUSSIE SMOLLETT'S CAREER HAS ‘HIT BOTTOM’ DESPITE MAINTAINING INNOCENCE OVER HATE CRIME HOAX: EXPERT

The brothers also claimed that they had not been paid out the full amount that they were promised by Smollett but said that they did not assist him in the hoax for payment.

"It was not about the money at all," Abimbola said. "It was more so us helping out a friend."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.