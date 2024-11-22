Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Brothers who staged Jussie Smollett hoax respond to reversal of conviction: 'Injustice'

'Jussie should have admitted guilt,' Abimbola Osundairo told Fox News on Friday

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
Brothers who staged Jussie Smollett hoax: This was a 'real injustice' Video

Brothers who staged Jussie Smollett hoax: This was a 'real injustice'

Abimbola 'Bola' and Olabinjo 'Ola' Osundairo, who admitted to helping Jussie Smollett with his hoax attack, share their reaction to the Illinois Supreme Court's decision to reverse his conviction.

Abimbola 'Bola' and Olabinjo 'Ola' Osundairo, the brothers who have admitted to helping Jussie Smollett stage a hoax for media attention, responded to a recent decision in the actor's case on Fox News

The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday overturned Jussie Smollett's hate crime hoax conviction. Smollett attracted widespread media attention in 2019 after he reported to Chicago police that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two men wearing ski masks in January 2019.

"We were taken back initially, not because of the Supreme Court's decision, but because Jussie never admitted guilt," Abimbola said. "We understand that he has due process rights and double jeopardy should not be and is not allowed in America. However, Jussie should have admitted guilt."

JUSSIE SMOLLETT CONVICTION OVERTURNED BY ILLINOIS SUPREME COURT

Abimbola 'Bola' and Olabinjo 'Ola' Osundairo on Fox News

Abimbola 'Bola' and Olabinjo 'Ola' Osundairo, the brothers who have admitted to helping actor Jussie Smollett stage a hoax for media attention, responded to a recent decision in Smollett's case on Friday. (Fox News)

"The real injustice here was the sweetheart deal that [Smollett] was given by Kim Foxx's office at the beginning of all of this," Olabinjo said.

After special prosecutor Kim Foxx requested a new inquiry, the "Empire" star was convicted on five felony counts and later sentenced to 150 days in county jail. The Illinois Supreme Court decided Thursday that the special prosecutor's decision to retry Smollett on charges violated his rights.

"Jussie got that deal because he has influence and power," Abimbola said. "So it shows that there are two different citizens in America. One with power and one without. And that's why he got that sweetheart deal." 

JUSSIE SMOLLETT'S CAREER HAS ‘HIT BOTTOM’ DESPITE MAINTAINING INNOCENCE OVER HATE CRIME HOAX: EXPERT

Jussie Smollett appears in court

Jussie Smollett entered a rehab facility and is seeking treatment months after filing appeal on hate crime hoax trial. (Nuccio DiNuzzo)

The brothers also claimed that they had not been paid out the full amount that they were promised by Smollett but said that they did not assist him in the hoax for payment. 

"It was not about the money at all," Abimbola said. "It was more so us helping out a friend." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report. 

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.