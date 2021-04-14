Brooklyn Center mayor defends media presence following Daunte Wright shooting, ongoing riots

Mayor Mike Elliot is defending the presence of media representation in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota days after the police shooting of Daunte Wright sparked unrest.

Elliot addressed concerns during a Wednesday press conference that insinuated media members were being demanded to leave the area post-curfew.

"Demanding the media to leave is absolutely, unequivocally unacceptable," he said. "I issue the curfew order and my curfew order permits the media to be there past the 10 o’clock hour. The curfew does not apply to the media."

A reporter flagged the mayor that at that time the press was being urged to leave via loudspeaker in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department. The mayor promised to handle it.

MAN URGES PRESS TO LEAVE WITH EXPLETIVE-LACED RANT TO CNN REPORTER AMID BROOKLYN CENTER UNREST

"I will see to it that the press is not asked to leave," he reassured.

Fox News’ staff on the ground reported being told to leave by law enforcement Tuesday night along with protesters in the curfew sweep. There was no call Wednesday night.

Amidst Monday’s rioting, CNN correspondent Sarah Sidner had a close run-in with a protester who told her the media’s presence "makes this worse."

"Y'all need to get up outta here with all that twistin' up the media and s---, real s---."

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

"I don't care if you're live or not, get away from here with all that media s-- that y'all doing," the man told her. "Y'all doing the extra s--- for the backhand s--- to make people crazier than what the f--- they are."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brooklyn Center’s third night of rioting brought vehicle fires and other violent demonstrations. The mayor announced the extension of the city’s 10 p.m. curfew on Wednesday amid the ongoing unrest.

Fox News' Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.