Broker who found alleged Shake Shack squatters in $930K home says city is allowing ‘culture of lawlessness’

A "culture of lawlessness" has allowed squatters to take control of properties and haul homeowners through costly, lengthy legal battles, a real estate broker facing alleged squatters of her own told Fox News.

"Squatters are a major problem not only in the area, but all over New York," Top Nest Properties broker Ejona Bardhi Shyti told Fox News while standing in Queens.

Shyti said she discovered in March that two squatters moved into a Queens property she manages, changed the locks and refused to leave, the Daily Mail reported. The alleged squatters claimed they could legally occupy the property and sued Shyti and the firm that owns it.

"Right now, we have real leases signed with real tenants who are waiting to get into the units at Lakewood Avenue," Shyti said. "However, they're unable to do so because of this squatter situation."

The two alleged squatters , Lance Hunt Jr. and Rondie L. Francis, submitted to the court a residential lease agreement, utility bills, rent checks and mail addressed to them at the duplex, along with a $25.27 Shake Shack receipt delivered through Uber Eats on Jan. 15, 2024, as proof of legal residency. They also claimed Shyti, alongside police, "illegally and unlawfully forced" them out of the unit and changed the locks.

The property, located in the Jamaica neighborhood, is listed for nearly $930,000 dollars, according to Zillow .

"There's a general culture of lawlessness that's taken over New York City right now, as evidenced by the migrant influencer who was brazen enough to encourage people to go into people's homes and become squatters," Shyti said.

A Venezuelan migrant went viral last month on TikTok after posting a video encouraging illegal immigrants to take advantage of squatting laws . New York police encountered eight Venezuelan migrants on March 27 squatting in a Bronx home, according to officers who spoke to the New York Post.

Tenants' rights laws vary nationwide, but in some states like New York, police are seldom able to intervene, leaving homeowners and landlords with few options to reclaim their property once squatters have taken over. Under New York law, squatters can claim rights on a property if they have lived there at least 30 days, forcing victims to submit to long and expensive civil processes.

Queens homeowner Adele Andaloro, for example, was arrested last month for unlawful eviction after changing the locks to oust three alleged squatters from her $1 million dollar home. She inherited the property from her parents after they died and was trying to sell it, ABC 7 reported.

Shyti offered advice on how to take precautions against illegal residents.

"Squatters are clearly targeting vacant homes, so as a homeowner you have to take every step possible to protect the home and not leave it vulnerable to them," Shyti said. "If you do have a vacant property, do not leave any lock boxes visible. Put up curtains or blinds over the windows to not make it look empty. Set up cameras, alarm systems."

She also said it's important to hire a realtor to routinely maintain and check on the property if the house is on the market so they can keep detailed accounts of what they encounter and when.

"This comes in very handy if you do encounter a squatter situation, because that's the information you're going to need to show police in order to be able to do what you gotta do and get back in your home," Shyti said.

She said New York needs to step up to protect homeowners and landlords' rights. She commended Florida for a new law that allows police to remove squatters and adds criminal penalties.

"I think New York City should definitely follow Florida's lead," Shyti said.

New York Assemblyman Jake Blumencranz, a Republican, introduced a bill last May that would clarify the definition of tenant to exclude squatters and up the 30-day threshold to claim squatters' rights to 45 days. It's been referred twice to the Assembly Housing Committee, but it hasn't received a hearing or vote.

"Squatters are not tenants and do not deserve tenants' rights," Shyti said. "I think that this new bill is going to allow police officers to do their jobs and to get these trespassers and these criminals out of these homes."

The next court date in Shyti's case is scheduled for Friday, the Daily Mail reported.