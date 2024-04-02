Alleged squatters pull Shake Shack receipt as proof they legally occupy couple’s $930,000 home

Two alleged squatters attempting to oust the legal property owners of a New York duplex included a fast food receipt as part of their evidence that they legally lived in the residence, according to court filings.

Denis Kurlyand and Juliya Fulman bought the Queens property several years ago through an LLC, Lakewood Queens Property, and invested $530,000 in it. But in early March, Top Nest Properties broker Ejona Bardhi Shyti told the couple two squatters had moved in, changed the locks and refused to leave, the Daily Mail reported.

"This is an abuse of the system and real tenant right," Rizpah Morrow, Kurlyand and Fulman's attorney, told the Daily Mail. "Now we are waiting until April 5 for a resolution."

The two alleged squatters, Lance Hunt Jr. and Rondie L. Francis, brought mattresses and luxury items into the Queens duplex, including a massage table and flat screen television, according to the Daily Mail. They quickly claimed the property was legally theirs and on March 14 sued Lakewood Queens Property and Shyti to prove their rights to the unit and for damages.

The property, located in the Jamaica neighborhood, is listed for nearly $930,000 dollars, according to Zillow.

Hunt and Francis submitted a residential lease agreement, utility bills and mail addressed to them at the duplex, along with a $25.27 Shake Shack receipt delivered through Uber Eats to the Queens address on Jan. 15, 2024, as proof of legal residency. They also claimed that they had paid $4,000 for the security deposit and $2,000 for the first month's rent, according to the legal filing.

'OH MY GOD': SINGLE MOM RETURNS HOME FROM WORK TO FIND DRIVEWAY STOLEN. 'NOW I'M LEFT WITH DIRT'

The alleged squatters in the suit also claimed that, with the help of the police, they were "illegally and unlawfully forced" out of the premises and found the front door locks were changed.

But Kurlyand told the New York Post on Sunday that the alleged squatters provided counterfeit documents.

"Everything they’re presenting is fraudulent," Kurlyand told the Post. Fulman said the documents were "clearly photoshopped."

HANDYMAN-TURNED-SQUATTER HUNTER OUTLINES ‘NIGHTMARE SCENARIO’ WHEN MIGRANTS CATCH ON TO HOUSING LAWS

Squatters and tenants' rights laws vary across the country. In some states where laws make it difficult for police to intervene, including New York, homeowners and landlords are left with few options to reclaim their property. Many victims are forced to submit to costly and lengthy civil processes.

"The system is what failed us and that is why we are now in court having to pay attorney fees just to deal with these squatters," Shyti told the Daily Mail. "Enough is enough. It's time for the homeowners to fight back."

‘NIGHTMARE’: HOMEOWNER LIVES IN VAN AS DEADBEAT TENANT LISTS HOUSE ON AIRBNB. WATCH:

MARIJUANA MOGULS HAD A HALF-BAKED PLAN FOR PORTLAND PROPERTY. SQUATTERS TURNED IT INTO NEIGHBORS’ NIGHTMARE

Dennis Harris, the alleged squatters' attorney, told the Daily Mail that his clients provided ample documentation.

"They showed me a rental application, a lease, text messages and correspondence," Harris said. "They showed me enough for me to believe they were living there."

"Is it possible that this is a big scam? Certainly anything is possible, but I don't believe it," he continued. "If there is a scam, they may have been scammed by someone else pretending to be the landlord."

HANDYMAN-TURNED-SQUATTER HUNTER SAYS ATLANTA SQUATTER CRISIS ‘TERRORIST ACT’ THAT CALLS FOR NATIONAL GUARD. WATCH:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An emergency lockout hearing was scheduled on March 22, and the next court date is April 5, the Daily Mail reported.

Morrow did not respond to requests for comment. Harris declined to comment without his clients' consent and pointed Fox News to the court filing. Fulman also declined to comment.