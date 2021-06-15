Broadcast networks praise Biden for 'cementing the fractured' NATO alliance

ABC, CBS and NBC fawned over President Biden on Monday night for "cementing the fractured American bond with NATO" and gushed over "supposed superior" leadership over his predecessor, according to the Media Research Center.

Biden participated in NATO meetings on Monday in Brussels and the liberal media seemed to approve of the event after years of criticizing former President Trump for regularly arguing that NATO members were not contributing enough in defense spending.

"Despite the fact that former President Trump had shaken the NATO alliance out of their complacency and reliance on the U.S. for their collective protection, the broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, and NBC) gave President Biden a hero’s welcome," MRC analyst Nicholas Fondacaro wrote after monitoring the evening newscast for each network following a meeting with NATO leaders.

Fondacaro found that "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt suggested Biden helped fix a "fractured" American bond with NATO after former President Trump "derided" the relationship.

"A short time later, chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander boasted about how the other NATO leaders had welcomed Biden’s arrival," Fondacaro wrote, quoting the NBC News reporter who claimed, "Biden's arrival here at NATO heralded by allies as a new chapter."

Over on ABC’s "World News Tonight," the MRC analyst felt anchor David Muir was "in awe" of Biden’s ability to generate global headlines. "Tonight, a NATO summit in Brussels and the President pushing that message that America is back," Muir said, according to Fondacaro.

"In reality, Trump had gotten NATO members to contribute more to the goal of the alliance: their mutual defense. Part of that was getting countries to live up to their agreed-upon contribution levels, which many weren’t doing," Fondacaro wrote. "But according to Muir, Biden was the better option for making NATO stronger."

It was a similar tone on CBS, where fill-in anchor Major Garrett claimed Biden was "reaffirming America's role on the global stage," while taking jabs at Trump in the process.

"The cooperative tone of this meeting was in stark contrast to the previous four years. Former President Donald Trump frequently questioned NATO's relevance," Garrett said.

Fondacaro then observed CBS chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, who suggested Biden’s handling of NATO would help him during his Wednesday meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

"Biden told me today he is going into this meeting with Putin with the full backing of his fellow transatlantic leaders. And he said he even asked them today what they want him to bring up when he sits down with the Russian authoritarian," Cordes said.