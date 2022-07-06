Brittney Griner should be allowed clergy visit says MSNBC's Al Sharpton, calls on Biden to arrange

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Wednesday, MSNBC's "Politics Nation" host Al Sharpton called on the Biden administration to help arrange a clergy visit for him to see WNBA player Brittney Griner, who is imprisoned in Russia.

"It’s my intention to be in Russia next week. And I hope the White House will help to make it possible for me to do a clergy visit to let her know of the support and to let her know that her family and everyone is concerned about her and pray with her," Sharpton said on "Morning Joe," adding that he's spoken to Griner's wife and father.

He said that Griner's wife and father are concerned that she's not been a priority for the Biden White House. Griner was arrested in Russia over four months ago for allegedly possessing vape cartridges containing oils derived from cannabis in the Moscow airport.

"Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough asked about the importance of seeing Griner in person and being able to bring Biden a message back. Sharpton agreed that it was important to actually see Griner in person because it was the only way they would know how well she's being treated.

"And to bring a direct message back to this president from her and to hear from her. And you must remember as her wife has told me, she’s in a prison where most of the people can’t even talk English. She can’t even communicate with the people that run the prison. She’s in a Russian jail," Sharpton said. "This is atrocious at best. We don’t even know if she’s even remotely guilty of what they’re saying. Is she being used as some political tool for Putin? We don’t know. Which is why we want to go."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday during a press conference that the president had read the letter from Griner, who pleaded with the White House to help ensure her safe return.

Jean-Pierre did not comment on whether Biden had plans to meet with Griner's family.

"The White House, you know, they’ve been sensitive to the criticisms of this. As the Rev noted, family and others have really ramped up their pressure campaign here. You know, for months there was very little talk about Brittney Griner’s situation," MSNBC's Jonathan Lemire said.

"As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever,"Griner's letter to the White House said.

Griner's coach, Vanessa Nygaard, suggested Monday that had it been LeBron James that was jailed in Russia, he would be out by now.

"If it was LeBron, he would be home, right?" she asked. "It is a statement about the value of women. It is a statement about the value of a Black person. It is a statement about the value of a gay person. All of those things. And we know it. And so, that’s what hurts a little more."