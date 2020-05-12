Brit Hume blasts media coverage of Russia probe: 'The worst journalistic fiasco' I've seen in my career

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume told "The Story" Tuesday that the coverage of the FBI's Russia investigation has proved to be the "worst journalistic fiasco" in half a century.

Hume also responded to news that U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had delayed any immediate resolution to the Michael Flynn case after the Justice Department filed last week to drop the prosecution of the former national security adviser

"I'm not surprised to hear that Judge Sullivan wasn't prepared to accept what the [DOJ] wanted to do without some process going forward," Hume said. "I think he was prepared to pronounce the sentence and he had already let it be known in open court that he didn't have much use for Michael Flynn, and basically suggested he was a traitor at one point, remarks that he later tried to walk back."

FLYNN JUDGE TO ALLOW 'AMICUS' SUBMISSIONS, DELAYING ANY IMMEDIATE RESOLUTION TO CASE

Hume told host Martha MacCallum that while it is not clear whether former President Barack Obama "directed" the Russia investigation behind the scenes, coverage of the probe has been a low point in the history of American reporting.

"As for the journalism involved in the pursuit of that story, the collusion narrative that we lived with for so very long before it was blown up in the Mueller report, it was the worst journalistic fiasco of my more than 50-some years of journalism," Hume said. "It was a disaster."

Hume recalled that New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet stated last year that he had "built our newsroom to cover one story," the Mueller investigation

"[I]t ended up going nowhere [and] it was a terrible journalistic misjudgment and it was rooted in their view, in my opinion, of Donald Trump that when this charge arose, they thought so little of him and that he was such a terrible person that it had to be true," he said.

"The Washington Post and The New York Times pursued it relentlessly: Their coverage did not reflect any real doubt that it may not turn out to be true at any time, and in the end it all blew up."